Xander Bogaerts reveals message to Rafael Devers before Red Sox extension

Bogaerts reveals message to Devers before contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Xander Bogaerts never had a doubt that Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox would find common ground over the offseason.

Despite his own Red Sox tenure coming to an end, Bogaerts reminded Devers to be optimistic about his contract situation. Sure enough, the All-Star third baseman inked a 10-year, $ 313.5 million extension in January.

"I told him all along, 'Listen, bro. You’re in a really good position. I know you have never dealt with anything like this before. But just trust me. You’re in a really good position,' and they had to do it," Bogaerts told Chris Cotillo on MassLive.com's "Fenway Rundown" podcast.

"They had to do it based on, he is the guy and he is deserving of it. So many guys throughout the years they’ve let slip away. He was the last one standing and he was in that good position. He really did deserve it. And as I said, as a player, as a person, it just fit it perfectly. He was going to get it regardless.”

Bogaerts inked an 11-year, $ 280 million contract with the San Diego Padres the month prior. His departure left not only a void at shortstop, but also in the clubhouse.

He believes Devers is capable of taking over that leadership role.

“The reason he can is because he puts in the effort and he wants to learn," Bogaerts said. "That’s just something that’s in him. He’s always been that way. And you can see the result. It’s always a really good result with him.”

Both Bogaerts and Devers are off to hot starts to the 2023 campaign. Through 10 games with San Diego, Bogaerts is hitting .324 with 12 hits, three homers, and eight RBI. Devers is hitting .302 with 13 hits, four homers, and nine RBI so far in his first season without Bogaerts by his side in the infield.