Xander Bogaerts returns to Red Sox lineup amid several roster moves

Bogaerts returns to Red Sox lineup amid several roster moves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Xander Bogaerts will return to the Boston Red Sox lineup Friday after the team activated the star shortstop off the COVID-19 related injury list.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Bogaerts' activation and a few other moves before Friday night's series opener versus the American League Central-leading White Sox in Chicago.

Here's a recap of Boston's roster moves, per Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe:

Bogaerts is active.

Darwinzon Hernandez is active

Kaleb Ort is active



Sale to Covid IL

Arauz sent to AAA

Davis on paternity leave — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 10, 2021

The return of Bogaerts is a huge deal for the Red Sox. He is one of the best shortstops in all of baseball and leads the Red Sox with a .298 batting average and a .366 on-base percentage.

Bogaerts will bat fourth in the lineup Friday night. He last played Aug. 31.

The Red Sox entered Friday's games with a one game lead over the rival New York Yankees for the first wild card playoff spot in the AL.