Xander Bogaerts offers thoughts on Mookie Betts returning to Red Sox in 2021

The Boston Red Sox made a decision that made a lot of fans unhappy in early February. The team decided to trade Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers along with David Price in exchange for a package of three prospects.

Betts, the MLB's MVP back in 2018, is one of the top five players in the league. He hit .295 with 29 homers last year as the Red Sox lead-off hitter, so parting with him obviously stings.

But could the Red Sox try to bring him back in free agency next offseason? It's possible, and it's something that Xander Bogaerts thinks the team could attempt to do.

"Hey, you know... probably, maybe in a year," Bogaerts said of potentially getting Betts back in 2021, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "We'll see how that goes. He knows what he means to us and we'll cross that bridge when we get there."

Of course, there's no guarantee that Betts will end up returning to Boston. He could opt to sign an extension with the Dodgers or he could simply sign with the team that offers him the most money. And given how far apart he and the Red Sox were in negotiations, Betts may simply be out of their preferred price range.

It's tough to prognosticate what will happen in a year. And Betts wasn't willing to give any context clues during his introductory press conference with the Dodgers.

But Bogaerts and the Sox will remain hopeful. And until then, Boston's shortstop had one message for his former teammate.

"Obviously, I wish him nothing but the best," Bogaerts said, per Cotillo. "One of the best teammates I've had. One of the best young players we had to wear the Red Sox uniform.

"He's someone we're going to miss a lot. It's not easy to replace somebody like that on and off the field."

