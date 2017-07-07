Xander Bogaerts hit on hand by pitch, X-rays negative

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts exited Thursday’s game against the Rays after taking a fastball off of his right hand in the top of the first inning. Starter Jacob Faria threw a 1-2 fastball that ran in a bit too much.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, X-rays came back negative, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. Bogaerts is day-to-day for now.

Bogaerts, 24, recently missed out on a chance to make the All-Star Game as he lost the Final Vote to Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. Bogaerts is hitting .308/.361/.455 with 30 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, 50 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 341 plate appearances this season.

