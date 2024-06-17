Xabi Alonso Personally Makes Phone Calls To Try Beat Liverpool To Target

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has been personally trying to convince Liverpool linked defender Waldemar Anton to join the German champions this summer.

VfB Stuttgart’s second-place finish in the Bundesliga last season has led to several of their players being linked with a move away.

Liverpool have made an enquiry into the possibility of signing the defender as they aim to sign another defender, but Anton has several top suitors in the Bundesliga.

And German champions Leverkusen are pushing to poach him from the Bundesliga runners-up in the ongoing transfer window.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Alonso has been in direct contact with the centre-back to convince him to join their squad.

It has been claimed that there have been at least two calls between the Leverkusen coach and the Stuttgart captain.

He is pushing hard to land the defender amidst interest from Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Anton’s contract has a release clause worth between €20m and €25m, which takes the matter out of Stuttgart’s hands if he agrees to a move with one of his suitors.