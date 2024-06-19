Xabi Alonso has now told Euro 2024 star to REJECT Liverpool's interest and sign for him

Xabi Alonso has been on the phone with Germany Euro 2024 star, Waldemar Anton and wants him to sign for Bayer Leverkusen. That would mean rejecting Liverpool.

Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Xabi Alonso is eager to sign Waldemar Anton this summer. Anton is coming off the back of a brilliant campaign with Stuttgart that saw the team finish in second behind Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

Anton was rewarded on an individual level by making both the Players' and Bundesliga Teams of the Year, as well as a callup to Euro 2024. He's with the German national team, which admittedly makes an immediate transfer improbable.

But Alonso is trying. Plettenberg claims there have been two phone calls and a contract offer, though Anton is yet to commit to anything.

"There have already been at least two calls between Xabi Alonso and Waldemar Anton!" Plettenberg wrote on X.

"Leverkusen now pushing to sign the 27 y/o center-back from Stuttgart and offering a contract until 2028!

"For Anton, there’s a competition between Leverkusen, Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart now. No verbal agreements yet. No final decision from Anton yet.

"Anton can leave due to a release clause: €20-25 million without a deadline."

Liverpool linked with Anton

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Anton. They had success dealing with Stuttgart last summer, of course, when signing Wataru Endo towards the end of the transfer window.

And so it seems the Reds might be in a transfer battle with Alonso here - the man they reportedly hoped would take over from Jurgen Klopp. Instead, the Spaniard remained with Leverkusen and will now hope to sign Anton from under the noses of his former employers.

Liverpool, though, have been linked with plenty of defenders and it's not even July yet. Anton very well may be on the shortlist but he's far from the only target, though he could be one of the better-value ones.

The Reds will have a decision to make, then, and they'll need to make it fast if they're to beat Alonso to Anton.

