Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen agree €18m deal to sign Girona star

A headline member of the midfield ranks at La Liga outfit Girona is all set to take his talents to Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen.

That’s according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, who points towards Aleix García as the player in question.

Spanish international García has of course long seen his name take its place front and centre in the media headlines in Catalunya.

This comes after word was forthcoming that a number of clubs across not only Spain, but all of Europe, had set their sights on the signature of the 26-year-old

Chief amongst them were the aforementioned Bayer Leverkusen, with Xabi Alonso eager to add the talents of his fellow countryman to his engine room setup at the BayArena.

And, as alluded to above, if the latest word to have surfaced on Wednesday evening is anything to go by, then Alonso looks all set to get his man.

As per a report from Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement has been reached between Girona and Bayer Leverkusen, over García’s transfer.

The fee involved will be in excess of €18 million, with the former Manchester City talent having been pencilled in for a medical in Germany later this week.

Conor Laird | GSFN