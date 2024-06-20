X reacts as underwhelming England disappoint in Denmark draw

It proved a frustrating afternoon for England in their second Euro 2024 group stage match as they stumbled to a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

It was a testing first half for England despite the fact they took the lead. Harry Kane opened the scoring with a calm close-range finish, but their negative approach allowed Denmark back into the game and Morten Hjulmand's rocket from distance levelled the score.

The second half wasn't any more fruitful for the Three Lions, despite Gareth Southgate making a flurry of changes as the game drew to a close. In the end, they were slightly fortunate to come away with a point following a subpar display.

Here is how X users reacted to the events that unfolded in Frankfurt.

Similarly to England's opener with Serbia, Southgate's side didn't make a particularly fast start against Denmark. However, yet again, they found themselves ahead before the 20-minute mark as Kane opened his Euro 2024 account.

Kyle Walker darted down the right flank and took advantage of some slack defending from Victor Kristiansen, firing a cross towards the penalty spot. After a few deflections, the ball fell to England's skipper, who slotted his side in front.

🌪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane scores his 47th goal in 50 games for club and country this season.



Machine. pic.twitter.com/BF500xTzWX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2024

Harry Kane has now scored 13 goals at major international tournaments, as many goals as Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen COMBINED. 🤯#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/IBR6PldkZM — Squawka (@Squawka) June 20, 2024

That reaction to Harry Kane's opening goal against Denmark 🥳 pic.twitter.com/8emzd4seOg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 20, 2024

However, England's joy was short-lived. Having dropped into a familiarly deep shape, Southgate's side invited enormous pressure on Jordan Pickford's goal and Denmark took full advantage.

It was a special strike that levelled proceedings, with midfielder Hjulmand arrowing a venomous strike in off the inside of the post from 25 yards out. England could have no complaints.

If you don't shoot, you can't score - Morten Hjulmand made sure he made his chance count! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/crefFPsdp5 — 90min (@90min_Football) June 20, 2024

Denmark have basically controlled territory and play since the start. They do have a more technical natural midfield, but not by that much more? — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 20, 2024

England have brought Brexit-ball to an otherwise electric Euros. #euro2024 #deneng — Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny_Rudra) June 20, 2024

England with no recognisable plan with the ball and passive without it. Foden looks like he’s playing for himself and probably not the only one. Apart from that, it’s coming home. 👍 pic.twitter.com/9MuuOthbnB — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) June 20, 2024

Having named an unchanged side from the 1-0 win over Serbia, Trent Alexander-Arnold once again came under scrutiny for his performance in midfield. He was not the only England starter off the pace, but Southgate's decision to substitute him in the 55th minute spoke volumes.

Love TAA, but just not quite feeling it in centre mid. Defensively or with the ball. body shape, positioning, all of it. I'd like a centre mid in there xoxoxoxox



(IT'S NOT THE ONLY PROBLEM. I HAVE NEVER PLAYED THE GAME, HOPE I AM PROVED WRONG, THE CLAMOUR FOR WHARTON) — Max Rushden 💛🖤 (@maxrushden) June 20, 2024

Feel really sorry for Trent! Never a holding midfielder and Southgate has hung him out to dry — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) June 20, 2024

I’ve sussed it, take Trent off in that manner so all the press talks about him being hooked instead of your dreadful management. — S (@chimaevsmash) June 20, 2024

A minute on from Alexander-Arnold's withdrawal, England created their best moment since Kane's opener. Phil Foden, who also received his share of criticism, leathered a low drive against the base of the post after drifting into his favoured number ten position.

So close for England! 😲



Phil Foden rattles the post! 💥 pic.twitter.com/0LvpdicgZj — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 20, 2024

Foden hits the post from the area he’s been use to playing in pic.twitter.com/j6iM9TyK0Y — J (@usernamej11) June 20, 2024

First time foden was central and he hits the post, I’m shocked🤯🤯 — Jack🃏 (@Jackocal) June 20, 2024

Even captain Kane wasn't immune to criticism and he was also hooked by Southgate with 20 minutes to play. Despite scoring, the Bayern Munich man hadn't done an awful lot and was rightly replaced by Ollie Watkins.

The Aston Villa striker made an immediate impact, racing in behind Denmark's defence and testing Kasper Schmeichel with a strong effort.

Kane fortunate to stay on so long. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 20, 2024

A bold/desperate move.



Southgate basically sacrifices any sense of integrated attack/coherence (there wasn't any) by going for direct qualities:



Watkins runs in behind

Bowen can cross and break

Eze beats a man more directly and has a long shot



All a bit Hail Mary. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 20, 2024

Several of England's substitutes made a positive impact after replacing their more experienced teammates, but it still wasn't enough to earn the Three Lions victory.

In the end, a draw will have to do, with England not in any danger of missing out on the last 16. However, performances must improve heading into the latter stages of the competition.

This is absolutely terrible from England. Beyond me how a team with the best player in England, the best player in Spain & the top scorer in Germany can look so bad. #ThreeLions — Adam Lambert (@AdamConor) June 20, 2024

Just when you thought England couldn’t get worse .. they have! 😡😡😡



