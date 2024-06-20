X reacts as Spain's youngsters sparkle in statement performance against Italy

Spain against Italy was immediately billed as one of the heavyweight clashes of Euro 2024 when the group stage draw took place last December, a repeat of the semi-final three years ago.

The Spanish came into the game after a statement win over Croatia in the first game. Italy were also victorious on matchday one, albeit given a harder task by Albania after initially going behind.

Euro 2024 Food Wars continue. This time Italy taking on Spain. 🇮🇹🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/im8JctnRsz — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 20, 2024

Spain carried that momentum and were utterly dominant. But it took a fortuitous and slightly comical second half own goal from Riccardo Calafiori to actually get them the win.

Calafiori went from Maldini shouts to the Maguire shouts in one game:#ESPITApic.twitter.com/dbTjlQMMxD — 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐍 𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐅𝐀 🧊 (@CRICFOOTHAROON) June 20, 2024

Not the kind of history you want attached to your name...

Riccardo Calafiori is the first Italian ever to score an own goal at a European Championship tournament! 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZfVODqW6P7 — 90min (@90min_Football) June 20, 2024

A lot of people are very excited about Spain's new generation in particular.

Lamine Yamal is top class and Nico Williams is doing bits!

These 2 guys are abnormal in terms of wingers for Spain. Speed, skill and direct! Spain have a bright future with these 2 ✨ — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) June 20, 2024

Williams had one Italian full-back on toast.

Nico Williams vs. Giovanni Di Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/iV0nq1dmaU — Matt Santangelo (@Matt_Santangelo) June 20, 2024

Yamal had the other.

16-year-old Lamine Yamal taking a break from his homework to drop some Italian internationals ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Fi86Q8vwC1 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 20, 2024

England fans were left feeling sour about it given how their talents are being used...or not.

Kobbie Mainoo, England's most promising young midfielder and Cole Palmer, last season's Premier League's Young Player of The Season left on the bench when Spain's 16-year-old Lamine Yamal is cooking for them at the Euros.



Southgate has blood on his hands. pic.twitter.com/psfAkx5AmX — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) June 20, 2024

That feeling when you go from Southgate ball to Spain v Italy pic.twitter.com/6QQXg5OXv1 — Deng™ (@UTDDengv2) June 20, 2024

Spain's more unsung heroes deserve praise too.

Cucurella and Fabian Ruiz, absolutely sensational.



Far from the most popular players in this Spain side, but fair play to LDF for persisting with them. Class, pure class. The both of them. — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) June 20, 2024

Spain are a bit good really aren't they? Williams & Yamal outrageous but really the whole team just so connected from front to back. Does Rodri ever miss a pass? Fabian Ruiz too. Italy up against it, some glimpses of nice play out from the press but lucky not to be behind. — Nicky Bandini (@NickyBandini) June 20, 2024

The two best teams so far: Spain and Germany...on a collision course for the quarter-finals.

Spain-Germany are set to meet in quarter-final if they top groups and win last 16 - but it's already looking like it should be a final. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 20, 2024