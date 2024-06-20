Advertisement

X reacts as Spain's youngsters sparkle in statement performance against Italy

Spain against Italy was immediately billed as one of the heavyweight clashes of Euro 2024 when the group stage draw took place last December, a repeat of the semi-final three years ago.

The Spanish came into the game after a statement win over Croatia in the first game. Italy were also victorious on matchday one, albeit given a harder task by Albania after initially going behind.

Spain carried that momentum and were utterly dominant. But it took a fortuitous and slightly comical second half own goal from Riccardo Calafiori to actually get them the win.

Not the kind of history you want attached to your name...

A lot of people are very excited about Spain's new generation in particular.

Williams had one Italian full-back on toast.

Yamal had the other.

England fans were left feeling sour about it given how their talents are being used...or not.

Spain's more unsung heroes deserve praise too.

The two best teams so far: Spain and Germany...on a collision course for the quarter-finals.

