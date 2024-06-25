X reacts to San Diego Wave's shock sacking of Casey Stoney

Despite leading NWSL side San Diego Wave to their first two trophies to date, Casey Stoney found herself dismissed on Monday, midway through the 2024 season.

The former Manchester United head coach travelled across the pond and was named leader of newly formed Wave in 2021. She got off to a flying start, and made history in her first season, becoming the only coach to lead an NWSL expansion club to the playoffs in its inaugural season.

The team later went on to win the 2023 NWSL Shield in their second year, which is an award presented to the club with the most points throughout the league's regular season.

However, Stoney struggled to sustain her levels of success, and this season Wave have experienced a few bumps in the road. Prompting the decision to let her go, the team have gone seven games without a win and have won only three of their last 14 games.

Understandably, news of Stoney’s departure didn’t go down well on X, with many branding the decision unfair considering her achievements, as well as criticising the club for not giving her adequate time to turn things around.

This is a massive shock. 😳



Only half way through the NWSL season, granted it’s not been the best so far but won the NWSL shield last season and the Challenge Cup this year. You think you’d give Casey the chance to turn it around! https://t.co/JjPoc1I25N — Girls on the Ball (@GirlsontheBall) June 24, 2024

Wow! What’s our game become!

Won the league, changed the dynamic of US Soccer… bought San Diego to new levels! Remarkable job @CaseyStoney https://t.co/Zu72HIrrfQ — Carla Ward (@cwardy7) June 24, 2024

The fans want Stoney. We don’t sack our coach when things are in a rut. Truly cannot understand this decision especially when we have a game on Friday 🙄. Wishing Stoney and her family all the best. It’s been a pleasure seeing you care for this team. https://t.co/hcnpeSOA8Z — Jasmin Skywalker (@Jasminisfunny) June 24, 2024

This is really sad to see… with the achievements @CaseyStoney made not only on the pitch but off it, driving the standard of the game, sacrificing time with her family for the club and the players and with a few points dropped all respect and faith is lost.. incredible https://t.co/bgbn4QW8g3 — Kelsey Byrne (@Kels_Byrne1) June 25, 2024

What's even more shocking is that Stoney only signed a new long-term deal in January, which should have seen her stay at the club until 2027. It included a mutual option to extend to 2028.

Stoney has said she is "broken" by the news, and in a post on X, thanked the fans for their support.

"In time I will be proud of what we all achieved together," she said.

In a statement released by the club, Wave president Jill Ellis thanked her for her commitment and "the positive impact she has had both on and off the pitch".

She added: "Over the past seasons, Casey has guided us to significant milestones, and her contributions have been instrumental in laying a strong foundation on which to build. The decision to part ways was very hard and not made in haste, but given the ambition of this club, and where we are in our season, we felt a change was necessary at this time."

Many have been quick to suggest Stoney should make a return to England's Women's Super League to fill one of the vacancies at either Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester or Aston Villa. Considering her experience at Manchester United, there were also murmurs of Stoney expressing an interest for Emma Hayes' since filled role at Chelsea when she announced her departure.

Either way, Stoney won't be short of offers and there's a chance that Wave may end up wishing they'd given her more of a chance as there's no doubt she's likely to excel wherever she ends up.