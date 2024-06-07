X reacts as England suffer shock defeat to Iceland - again

England's last defeat inside 90 minutes at a European Championships came at the hands of Iceland, so it seemed only fitting they wrapped up their pre-Euro 2024 preparations with a loss against the same opponent.

The Three Lions' Wembley send-off didn't go according to plan, and Gareth Southgate has more questions than answers over his future and his side's credentials.

Gareth Southgate losing to Iceland with our squad should be an international war crime — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) June 7, 2024

In an evening where 7 disingenuous politicians lie to the British public, Gareth Southgate is still the most unpopular man in England 😂 #BBCDebate #EngIce — Rosa (@RosaCatherineK) June 7, 2024

Can't believe England are going to waste another major tournament under Gareth Southgate.



Just sack him tonight — . (@APresserV2) June 7, 2024

When team news dropped, the headline news revolved around Kobbie Mainoo, who was restored to the starting lineup alongside Declan Rice.

🚨🚨| Kobbie Mainoo is the 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘 teenager in England's EURO 2024 squad. 🌟✨ pic.twitter.com/g2BlsVrVLb — centredevils. (@centredevils) June 7, 2024

Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo both starting for England tonight 🥶🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/TEo9SGfRJG — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) June 7, 2024

There was also a rare start for backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Happy for Ramsdale that he’s starting . https://t.co/x7ZBXFBNmM — Barry 🅰️FC (@BarryArsenal7) June 7, 2024

How does ramsdale deserve to be playing over Henderson???? https://t.co/vyjtBCWFQ6 — Steven Thompson (@stevet365) June 7, 2024

Ramsdale unbelievable game so hopefully starts in the euros and we can sell him for a good price🤞🏾 https://t.co/LeB7dgc7jB — Serge🧪 (@nfivesince99) June 7, 2024

You'd think England would have been used to the feeling of losing to Iceland following their 2016 exploits, but they were reminded of that fresh wound when Jon Thorsteinsson fired Iceland ahead at Ramsdale's near post.

Iceland sweep through the gaps in England's structure with surprising ease, then just put it through Ramsdale. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 7, 2024

Where was Kyle Walker? Stones sent by a drop-of-the-shoulder too easily. Worrying amount of space for Iceland to eat up in midfield. Not a goal to concede that will fill England fans with any confidence at all. — Dom Smith (@MrDomSmith) June 7, 2024

Look at the goal they just scored Ramsdale.....damn this guy is rusty #ENGICE #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/mek6Di6XiH — Horlarsphatt Phatoranking (@horlarsphatt247) June 7, 2024

England were frustrated for the rest of the half and went into the break level at 0-0. Harry Kane went closest to finding an equaliser in the opening 45, but he shinned a volley from close range over.

Chelsea fans weren't happy about Cole Palmer being denied a fine assist, either.

Palmer set Kane up perfectly... — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) June 7, 2024

Palmer robbed of assists whether it’s Jackson or HARRY KANE this sport is not fair — Ben (@CriminalCosta) June 7, 2024

Having twisted his ankle in the first half, John Stones was withdrawn at half-time, leaving doubts over his fitness again.

Would be a miracle if John Stones makes it through the tournament unscathed. — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) June 7, 2024

If John Stones gets injured we might as well forfeit the Euros — Felix (@FelixJohnston_) June 7, 2024

Thorsteinsson should have grabbed his second goal of the evening just after the hour mark but fluffed his lines from close range. Kyle Walker - who didn't cover himself in glory for the opener - had played Iceland's attackers onside to allow the move to play through in the first place.

What a chance for Iceland to make it 2-0 as they catch England out but make a mess of it. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) June 7, 2024

How is Kyle Walker simultaneously our only fit and worst defender? — Football365 (@F365) June 7, 2024

Feel like Trent would be crucified for some of the goals I’ve seen Walker concede recently. — FPL Villan (@FPLVillan) June 7, 2024

England never really threatened heavily again despite Southgate making several substitutions, and the Three Lions were booed off at the end of the 90 minutes.

Not the best send-off… pic.twitter.com/0dE6cxgSsR — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) June 7, 2024

598 England passes for one shot on target. Against Iceland. At home. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) June 7, 2024

We weren’t very good but it probably doesn’t matter



Probably



Hopefully — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) June 7, 2024