X reacts as England suffer shock defeat to Iceland - again

England's last defeat inside 90 minutes at a European Championships came at the hands of Iceland, so it seemed only fitting they wrapped up their pre-Euro 2024 preparations with a loss against the same opponent.

The Three Lions' Wembley send-off didn't go according to plan, and Gareth Southgate has more questions than answers over his future and his side's credentials.

When team news dropped, the headline news revolved around Kobbie Mainoo, who was restored to the starting lineup alongside Declan Rice.

There was also a rare start for backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

You'd think England would have been used to the feeling of losing to Iceland following their 2016 exploits, but they were reminded of that fresh wound when Jon Thorsteinsson fired Iceland ahead at Ramsdale's near post.

England were frustrated for the rest of the half and went into the break level at 0-0. Harry Kane went closest to finding an equaliser in the opening 45, but he shinned a volley from close range over.

Chelsea fans weren't happy about Cole Palmer being denied a fine assist, either.

Having twisted his ankle in the first half, John Stones was withdrawn at half-time, leaving doubts over his fitness again.

Thorsteinsson should have grabbed his second goal of the evening just after the hour mark but fluffed his lines from close range. Kyle Walker - who didn't cover himself in glory for the opener - had played Iceland's attackers onside to allow the move to play through in the first place.

England never really threatened heavily again despite Southgate making several substitutions, and the Three Lions were booed off at the end of the 90 minutes.