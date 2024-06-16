X reacts as England start strong in Euro 2024 opener before limping to 1-0 win

England had to wait until day three of Euro 2024 to get their campaign underway, opening with a narrow 1-0 win over Serbia in Group C.

"A win is a win. It's not how you start, it's how you finish," were the words of Rio Ferdinand in the BBC's Berlin studio after the final whistle. As he spoke, he was sat next to Cesc Fabregas, part of a Spain squad that began their victorious 2010 World Cup campaign with a defeat.

Jude Bellingham's early goal was the difference in the end, but England's positive start eventually evaporated and the game finished with plenty of questions, despite the win and three points.

England were typically well supported in Gelsenkirchen by fans from all over the country making the relatively short hop across to Germany.

It took just 13 minutes for Southgate's team to take the lead and, of course, it was only ever going to be one man...

Jude Bellingham gives England the lead against Serbia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/SPC9rHGlQe — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 16, 2024

Jude Bellingham scored 23 goals for Real Madrid this past season, winning both La Liga and the Champions League. What's one more on the summer's international stage?

Jude Bellingham has scored or assisted 40 goals for club + Country this season. Harry Kane (58) is the only England player with more.



Hey Jude. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9q0CER2V0o — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 16, 2024

But it wasn't just throwing his head at the ball to score the opener. He was running things.

Bellingham = nearest thing to Zidane



What. A. Player. pic.twitter.com/Wdzf23o2aI — The Scarf Bergara Wore Podcast (@CountyPodcast) June 16, 2024

Some lofty comparisons already.

Gascoigne. Rooney. Bellingham.



Generational talent. — ᗷIᒪᒪ ᖇIᑕᕮ 🎙📻 (@billrice23) June 16, 2024

The new man in the fray was Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, getting his chance as a starter because of Harry Maguire's injury absence. He certainly made sure he took it.

Marc Guehi 👏🏽 And I don’t want to hear any noise. — 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐝 MBE (@Towno10) June 16, 2024

Flawless start 👏



Marc Guehi completed 100% of his passes (32/32), won 100% of his duels (2/2) and won 100% of his tackles (1/1) in the first half.#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #SRBENG pic.twitter.com/yq0OV6kz38 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 16, 2024

Bukayo Saka rinsed Strahinja Pavlovic repeatedly in the first half.

POV: You have to defend Bukayo Saka 1v1 for 45 minutes. 🫣 pic.twitter.com/FuQK6dNKHs — 90min (@90min_Football) June 16, 2024

One of the reasons the extent of Saka’s talent is underestimated (imo) is because there is no embellishment in his game. Everything is brutally simple. He’s also a proper all rounder, there’s no one part of his game that stands out and draws the eye, he’s good at everything. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) June 16, 2024

But Harry Kane was extremely quiet, staying up top rather than getting involved deeper.

Kane playing the Haaland role. #EURo2024 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 16, 2024

Every now and then people beg for Kane to do nothing but play as a standard number nine and every now and then we see why he should just play his natural game instead — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) June 16, 2024

Harry Kane had two touches in the first half, his fewest in the first half of any start for England in a competitive match. pic.twitter.com/p30wrqV6xN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 16, 2024

Phil Foden also wasn't hugely involved, considering the form he was in for Manchester City.

I don't mind the fact Kane hasn't seen much of the ball - I do mind Foden hasn't. https://t.co/9oVb4vomqD — Seb Hutchinson (@Seb_Hutch) June 16, 2024

Let’s talk England’s left-hand side, Gareth. Kieran Trippier cannot play there because he has only one foot and so he turns his back every single time he receives it. And Phil Foden? Where to begin? This team cannot win this tournament. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Matt Scott (@Matt5cott) June 16, 2024

Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield was one of the main talking points coming into the tournament.

I’m going to have to see a lot more to be convinced of Trent CM — Hunter Godson (@HunterGodson) June 16, 2024

Into the second half, Serbia turned up in a way they hadn't in the first. It was no longer easy.

Mitro’s off people. Mitro’s off 🤗🤗🤗 — Kate Mason (@kvlmason) June 16, 2024

A lot of the games at this tournament so far have followed this ‘game of two halves, innit’ model. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) June 16, 2024

It is remarkable that this England team can't control a game against Serbia.#euro2024 — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) June 16, 2024

Saka was much better marked in the second half, while Foden still hadn't arrived.

Coming up to the magical 65th minute where coaches look to make changes.



We need more energy in midfield, feels strange saying that after a bright first half, but legs and engine needed.



Out wide, argument for one or both of Saka and Foden to be replaced for pace and… — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 16, 2024

As the pressure built, England sat deeper and deeper.

Alexander-Arnold applauded off by #ENG fans. Worked hard, launched a couple of trademark passes, went close but Gallagher on to try to regain control of midfield. England too deep. #SERENG #euro2024 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 16, 2024

Southgate's response didn't please.

Gallagher a defensive move - England need to be on the front foot not the back — Kevin Garside (@GARSIDEK) June 16, 2024

This feels like a substitution England will make every game in the group stage, and then by the knock-outs it will just be Gallagher starting instead. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) June 16, 2024

Don’t think the Trent midfield thing works, as predicted. And with England losing control of the game Southgate brings on Gallagher for some energy instead of one of his talented passing midfielders to try and regain a foothold. Very England. — Scott Saunders (@__scottsaunders) June 16, 2024

How is a team with the attacking talent that England have at their disposal so boring to watch. Gareth one day you will have to pay for your crimes — Katja (@applessquabble) June 16, 2024

Every generation of England supporters has got an opening tournament game in which the team starts really well before getting all flat and edgy. Fair play to this lot for keeping the tradition going. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) June 16, 2024

Sorry but given we can’t consistently play 5 yard passes, winning the Euros is looking a bit of a stretch. #england #euro2024 — Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny_Rudra) June 16, 2024

Kane & Foden's passing this second half has been atrocious. — Ben Pearce (@benpearcetalks) June 16, 2024

Direct service to Kane had been lacking until Jarrod Bowen came on to supply a cross.

What an introduction from Jarrod Bowen that’s an excellent ball into Harry Kane. Brilliant delivery for Harry Kane whose header is superbly saved by Predrag Rajković. That’s the moment that Kane was waiting for. The ball in from Bowen that’s what Kane has wanted all game. — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) June 16, 2024

Jarrod Bowen was playing in the National League in 2014.



Ten years later and he’s just come on for England in the Euros. What a journey👏🏻 — Kathryn Batte (@KathrynBatte) June 16, 2024

As the minutes ticked by, Jordan Pickford was called on to preserve England's lead.

A fine save from Jordan Pickford keeps England's slender lead against Serbia intact.



Harry Kane's header in his own six yard box moments later may prove crucial, too... pic.twitter.com/8BP5TUQ5ee — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 16, 2024

...but the goalkeeper's tactical role was questioned.

Pickford plays it long 90% of the time and the team is set up to play through the press.



There seems to be a disconnect in this kind of situation.



No surprise it ends with losing possession and having to defend deep for long sequences. pic.twitter.com/V9ecGnlxIB — David Garcia (@IJaSport) June 16, 2024

No Raheem Sterling and no Marcus Rashford a mistake?

Feel like England have missed these two a bit tonight, no outlet, not much pace beyond Kane. Still not seeing the best of Foden. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) June 16, 2024

Above all, though, the final whistle signalled three points for England off the bat.