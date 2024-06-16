Advertisement

X reacts as England start strong in Euro 2024 opener before limping to 1-0 win

England had to wait until day three of Euro 2024 to get their campaign underway, opening with a narrow 1-0 win over Serbia in Group C.

"A win is a win. It's not how you start, it's how you finish," were the words of Rio Ferdinand in the BBC's Berlin studio after the final whistle. As he spoke, he was sat next to Cesc Fabregas, part of a Spain squad that began their victorious 2010 World Cup campaign with a defeat.

Jude Bellingham's early goal was the difference in the end, but England's positive start eventually evaporated and the game finished with plenty of questions, despite the win and three points.

England were typically well supported in Gelsenkirchen by fans from all over the country making the relatively short hop across to Germany.

It took just 13 minutes for Southgate's team to take the lead and, of course, it was only ever going to be one man...

Jude Bellingham scored 23 goals for Real Madrid this past season, winning both La Liga and the Champions League. What's one more on the summer's international stage?

But it wasn't just throwing his head at the ball to score the opener. He was running things.

Some lofty comparisons already.

The new man in the fray was Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, getting his chance as a starter because of Harry Maguire's injury absence. He certainly made sure he took it.

Bukayo Saka rinsed Strahinja Pavlovic repeatedly in the first half.

But Harry Kane was extremely quiet, staying up top rather than getting involved deeper.

Phil Foden also wasn't hugely involved, considering the form he was in for Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield was one of the main talking points coming into the tournament.

Into the second half, Serbia turned up in a way they hadn't in the first. It was no longer easy.

Saka was much better marked in the second half, while Foden still hadn't arrived.

As the pressure built, England sat deeper and deeper.

Southgate's response didn't please.

Direct service to Kane had been lacking until Jarrod Bowen came on to supply a cross.

As the minutes ticked by, Jordan Pickford was called on to preserve England's lead.

...but the goalkeeper's tactical role was questioned.

No Raheem Sterling and no Marcus Rashford a mistake?

Above all, though, the final whistle signalled three points for England off the bat.