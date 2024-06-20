Advertisement

X reacts as England punished by excellent Denmark equaliser in frustrating first half

England head into half-time in their Euro 2024 clash with Denmark at 1-1 after surrendering their early lead in Frankfurt.

Harry Kane put England in front with 18 minutes on the clock, converting a deflected cross from close range to open his account at yet another major tournament and extend his record goal tally with the Three Lions.

However, England were punished for dropping off their opponents, with Morten Hjulmand producing a phenomenal long-range equaliser to level proceedings heading into the break.

Here's how social media reacted to a frustrating first half for the Three Lions.

Naturally ahead of a big game, England fans found something to fret about prior to kick-off. It wasn't difficult to find either as Gareth Southgate named an unchanged lineup from the side that squeezed past Serbia in the opening match at Euro 2024.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield and Phil Foden pushed out to the left wing once more, England supporters were quick to express their concerns.

The pitch didn't look in perfect condition as the game got underway in Frankfurt, with chunks of turf flying into the air with alarming regularity.

Kyle Walker was the first victim of the uneven surface on several occasions, even receiving treatment after twisting his ankle in the process of making a pass. Fortunately, the right-back was able to continue.

However, a dodgy pitch couldn't stand in the way of England taking the lead against Denmark with their first real opportunity.

A bursting run from Walker - whose ankle was seemingly unaffected by his earlier slip - and his deflected cross set up skipper Kane, who made no mistake to open the scoring with a simple finish.

Denmark were quick to respond with some threatening attacks, unnerving a shaky and hesitant England backline. However, there was little that the Three Lions could do to stop Hjulmand's exquisite long-range strike to level the score. Well, other than close him down a bit quicker.

Once again, England had been caught napping as they sat deeper and deeper, with Denmark good value for their equaliser. A disappointing first half for the Three Lions.

