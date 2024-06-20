X reacts as England punished by excellent Denmark equaliser in frustrating first half

England head into half-time in their Euro 2024 clash with Denmark at 1-1 after surrendering their early lead in Frankfurt.

Harry Kane put England in front with 18 minutes on the clock, converting a deflected cross from close range to open his account at yet another major tournament and extend his record goal tally with the Three Lions.

However, England were punished for dropping off their opponents, with Morten Hjulmand producing a phenomenal long-range equaliser to level proceedings heading into the break.

Here's how social media reacted to a frustrating first half for the Three Lions.

Naturally ahead of a big game, England fans found something to fret about prior to kick-off. It wasn't difficult to find either as Gareth Southgate named an unchanged lineup from the side that squeezed past Serbia in the opening match at Euro 2024.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield and Phil Foden pushed out to the left wing once more, England supporters were quick to express their concerns.

Phil Foden LW ball, Trent starting in midfield and Trippier starting at LB 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yhbs0xZqM4 — KingKun10 (@AguxroRole) June 20, 2024

I would love to see Trent at right back, Foden in midfield and Eze on the left… this cautious line up is 🥱 https://t.co/5XrHFK341C — Mr. Miller 🇯🇲 (@AnokyeMiller) June 20, 2024

Forcing Foden because he apparently *has* to play and persisting with this Trent midfield experiment is gonna be the death of this team https://t.co/GHnmFSvkbz — Bailey 💙 (@Haru_Baileeeyy) June 20, 2024

The pitch didn't look in perfect condition as the game got underway in Frankfurt, with chunks of turf flying into the air with alarming regularity.

Kyle Walker was the first victim of the uneven surface on several occasions, even receiving treatment after twisting his ankle in the process of making a pass. Fortunately, the right-back was able to continue.

Well there we go. Pitch has caused that. https://t.co/mqy7uEhzvd — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) June 20, 2024

Can’t work out which is worse - the football or the pitch. #england — tweetwham (@tweetwham) June 20, 2024

The team has the longest studs wins this. #deneng #EURo2024 — Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny_Rudra) June 20, 2024

However, a dodgy pitch couldn't stand in the way of England taking the lead against Denmark with their first real opportunity.

A bursting run from Walker - whose ankle was seemingly unaffected by his earlier slip - and his deflected cross set up skipper Kane, who made no mistake to open the scoring with a simple finish.

"Advantage England!"



Harry Kane puts England in front from close range! 🥶



Watch live on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. #BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/chGBFmYQ4I — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2024

Harry Kane's Euro 2024 is up and running! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/g8iQr4897r — 90min (@90min_Football) June 20, 2024

Harry Kane is just simply inevitable isn’t he 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



(as long as it ain’t in a final 🫣) pic.twitter.com/1SbXTsQ3c1 — Nabhuto (@Nabhuto) June 20, 2024

England should sit back now and protect the 1-0 lead — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) June 20, 2024

Denmark were quick to respond with some threatening attacks, unnerving a shaky and hesitant England backline. However, there was little that the Three Lions could do to stop Hjulmand's exquisite long-range strike to level the score. Well, other than close him down a bit quicker.

Once again, England had been caught napping as they sat deeper and deeper, with Denmark good value for their equaliser. A disappointing first half for the Three Lions.

All square! What a strike from Morten Hjulmand!



Watch live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. #BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/coyxY4cSUD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2024

That’s what happens when you drop off and invite pressure. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 20, 2024

You have to give England credit for complete electoral neutrality. They are both laboured and conservative — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) June 20, 2024

England are too talented to sit back after scoring, we got away with it last game but paid for it this game. Our best defense is to attack. — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) June 20, 2024

All goals at this tournament have to either be a total banger or some kind of comedy mishap at the back. It is, apparently, the law. — Lars Sivertsen (@larssivertsen) June 20, 2024