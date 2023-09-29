X-rays negative for Lions S Brian Branch

It looked serious when Lions safety Brian Branch rode a cart to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury on Thursday night against the Packers. Amazingly, he returned to the game.

But then he left again, presumably after aggravating the original injury.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Branch was "limping through" the locker room after the game. X-rays were negative.

That's only part of the story, obviously. There could be damage that won't show up on an X-ray.

Presumably, Branch will have an MRI. It will shed more light on whether and to what extent Branch will miss time.