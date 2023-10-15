X-rays negative, with Justin Fields set for MRI originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

X-rays came back negative for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields after he left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with an injured hand.

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Fields will undergo an MRI on the injury, which he sustained in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss.

Fields was tackled on a third down play by Danielle Hunter, landing awkwardly on his throwing hand. He was evaluated for a brief time on the field, then left the game and was taken to the locker room.

According to Eberflus, Fields was unable to grip the ball after the play, and as a result he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He said that Fields did not suffer a broken bone in his hand, and that he will be re-evaluated this week.

Fields was held to 6-of-10 passing for 58 yards in the game, with one interception.

He was replaced by Tyson Bagent, who made his first career appearance in an NFL game. He threw for 83 yards and also had an interception as the Bears fell to 1-5 on the season.

The Bears did just add Nathan Peterman back to their practice squad this week, but it would be unclear which quarterback would start in place of Fields if he’s unable to suit up in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Soldier Field.

