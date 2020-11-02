49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered an update on two injured members of the offense after Sunday’s 37-27 loss to the Seahawks.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle both left the game in the fourth quarter. Shanahan said that X-rays on Kittle’s foot were negative and that he will have an MRI on Monday to provide more information about the injury.

Garoppolo missed two games and parts of two others with a high ankle sprain earlier this season and Shanahan said that those injuries linger. You “never know when it’s gonna impact you” as a result and he said they’d know more about Garoppolo’s condition on Monday.

Shanahan also said that running back Tevin Coleman reinjured the same knee that previously put him on injured reserve. He added that Coleman wanted to go back in, but the team didn’t let it happen.

X-rays negative for George Kittle, 49ers will know more on Jimmy Garoppolo Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk