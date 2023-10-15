X-rays negative for Deebo Samuel, MRI still to come

The 49ers lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a shoulder injury on their way to their first loss of the 2023 season.

Samuel left the game in the first quarter and he was ruled out for the rest of the afternoon ahead of the second half. The 49ers lost 19-17 when rookie kicker Jake Moody missed a field goal at the end of the fourth quarter.

PFT has learned, via a source, that X-rays on Samuel's shoulder were negative. An MRI is still to come as the team tries to evaluate the extent of the injury.

Running back Christian McCaffrey also suffered an oblique injury during the loss, so the 49ers' hot start hit multiple hurdles on Sunday afternoon.

