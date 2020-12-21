X-rays negative on Clyde Edwards-Helaire but more evaluation coming

The injury to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not look good, but the initial news is.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the game that X-rays on Edwards-Helaire’s leg and hip were negative. The rookie will undergo further evaluation Monday.

“He got twisted up into the splits,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team website.

Edwards-Helaire’s left leg got trapped underneath him and bent awkwardly in the pile at the end of a 4-yard run with 5:15 remaining.

The first-round draft choice finished his return to Louisiana with 14 carries for 79 yards and one catch for 4 yards. He entered the game with 202 touches for 1,017 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.

