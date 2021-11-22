X-rays of A.J. Brown’s ribs negative, more tests coming

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown left Sunday’s game in the third quarter with what the team called a chest injury and Monday morning brought some word about his condition.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays of Brown’s ribs came back negative. Brown is having more tests as doctors work to assess the extent of his injury.

Brown also hurt his hand early in the 22-13 loss and ended the day with five catches for 48 yards.

The Titans are already without running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Julio Jones, so losing Brown would leave the team very short on offensive weapons as they try to bounce back against the Patriots in Week 12.

