Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey left Sunday’s game with a walking boot on his left ankle and head coach Matt Rhule gave an update on McCaffrey’s condition on Monday morning.

Rhule told reporters that X-rays on McCaffrey’s ankle came back negative and the belief is that he avoided a serious injury during a 33-10 loss to the Dolphins. McCaffrey will have more tests on Monday to give the team a fuller picture of the situation.

The Panthers have a bye this week, so McCaffrey will have two weeks to heal before Carolina returns to action against the Falcons in Week 14.

McCaffrey missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring injury and he had 10 carries for 35 yards before getting hurt on Sunday.

X-rays of Christian McCaffrey’s ankle negative, more tests Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk