Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley hurt his foot in Thursday night’s win over the Panthers and one set of tests came back with good results.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays of Ridley’s foot came back negative. The wideout will have an MRI before the team has a full sense of his outlook for the coming weeks.

Ridley grabbed his foot after catching a pass from Matt Ryan in the second quarter of Thursday’s game. He had three catches for 42 yards before leaving the contest.

The Falcons are back in action against the Broncos on November 8, so Ridley has some extra time to recover before their next game. If he can’t, he’ll have two more weeks to heal with the Falcons on a bye in Week 10.

X-rays on Calvin Ridley’s foot negative, MRI still to come originally appeared on Pro Football Talk