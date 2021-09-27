X’s and O’s Ep. 5: Jake Butt breaks down Michigan football’s win over Rutgers

It wasn’t an easy win, but it was a win, nonetheless.

There was still a lot to like, but even more to question in Michigan football’s 20-13 win over Rutgers.

Topics discussed:

-Why this isn’t the same Rutgers team Jake Butt faced, nor is it a bad team

-What Rutgers did particularly well to keep Michigan football off-balance

-The lack of adjustments by the Wolverines offense

-What we need to see more of from Michigan’s offense

-How to extrapolate what we did see for the upcoming game against Wisconsin

-Jake’s players of the game

-The all-new #ButtDial segment where Jake answers fan questions

Get a breakdown of the game from the Mackey Award-winning tight end who can break down the X’s and O’s with the best of them!

List