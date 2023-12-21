X marks the spot: Fans respond to Hogs return to Bud Walton Arena

It will be the first time in 15 days that the Arkansas basketball team takes the court in Bud Walton Arena, hosting Abilene Christian tonight at 6 p.m.

After suffering a 79-70 loss to Oklahoma in Tulsa, then a near-disaster in Saturday’s 69-66 win over Lipscomb in North Little Rock – blowing a 20-point second-half lead along the way – the Razorbacks (7-4) are back in their cozy confines.

Although the Hogs have struggled early in the season, Head Coach Eric Musselman has proven the last three seasons, that things can turn around in a hurry.

Here is some of the chatter on X, heading into tonight’s contest:

Whatta you want?

Q: What do you expect(& or want) to see from Arkansas tonight against Abilene Christian?👆🅰️🐗#Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/4Be3LgbxCY — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) December 21, 2023

Back in Bud

We're back in Bud tonight 👀 🏀 ARKANSAS vs Abilene Christian

🕕 6:00 PM

📺 SEC Network

📍 Bud Walton Arena pic.twitter.com/dd7gKqAXqY — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) December 21, 2023

How to watch

Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian: How to watch, stream, listen, key players and more https://t.co/y3O8VOD9BX pic.twitter.com/T8Vuio21qp — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) December 21, 2023

Twice the work

Needing to change

Razorback Basketball Needs to Make Big Change https://t.co/O0ytdmLH53 pic.twitter.com/JhpmUtw4JL — Arkansas Now (@ArkansasNow_) December 21, 2023

Abilene's Hog ties

Razorback basketball report: ACU has deep ties to Arkansas https://t.co/yPwaCWqHqi @RazorbacksUSA — RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) December 21, 2023

Bud at No. 2

Cheap seats

Thanks to a generous contribution from one of our partners, $10 student section seats will be available for tomorrow night’s game. On sale at the BWA box office ONLY beginning at 4pm Thursday! pic.twitter.com/ZEytrT4JDl — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 20, 2023

Lovin' the Hogs

@EricPMusselman ❤️I love supporting the hogs! Basketball is my favorite sport! 🏀 I will be there tonight! WPS! And thank you all for supporting my page! I appreciate you all! pic.twitter.com/KmcoYMV1Br — Whitney (@razorbackmom_2) December 21, 2023

December metrics

Why December metrics matter for Arkansas… @JacksonCollier dives into the numbers and compares the metrics of this year's Hoop Hogs so far to past college basketball teams that did or did not make the NCAA Tournament. https://t.co/qiNcJ6e8fF #WPS — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) December 21, 2023

Muss breaks it down

"This is a first, I'm learning on the fly." Arkansas men's basketball head coach Eric Musselman spoke to the media today to preview Abilene Christian, and give insight on the Hogs recent struggle. For the full press conference, head to the link below!https://t.co/8ndgBy7R0n pic.twitter.com/TtIyt1H2rn — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) December 20, 2023

Feeling good

I'm feeling good about the basketball 🏀 Hogs putting a team effort together for 40

WPS!! — steven tyler (@steventyle63012) December 20, 2023

Undeserving in the Rock

War Memorial absolutely doesn't deserve a game. Football is dumb to play there. But saying that central Arkansas doesn't deserve basketball or baseball is crazy. Fans pack out Simmons bank Arena and Dickey Stephens Park to watch their Hogs play. https://t.co/iNgJls5PtY — 𝕋𝕙𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕠𝕘⚡️🐗 (@Forever_A_Hog) December 18, 2023

New wallpaper

In case anyone needs an updated lock screen 🐗#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/I9m7B4vMwa — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) December 20, 2023

