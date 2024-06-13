X Games to Move to Year-Round, Team-Based League Format

The X Games is shifting to a team-based league structure — and it wants to be in your face over the full calendar year.

The action-sports competition franchise on Thursday unveiled the X Games League: a new global, team-based format to be introduced in 2026 with year-round events. The X Games League (or “XGL”) will let athletes earn compensation beyond the $2.4 million already awarded annually through existing prize purses, according to the company.

More from Variety

ESPN, which founded the X Games in 1994, sold a majority interest in the competition series in 2022 to private-equity firm MSP Sports Capital. ESPN retains a minority ownership stake in the X Games and remains its linear TV partner.

With the new format, X Games will continue to lean into the seasonal nature of action sports, introducing both a Summer XGL and a Winter XGL, each initially composed of four global events and four teams (with plans to expand). The competition schedules will include X Games signature events as well as strategic collaborations with existing competitions.

The X Games League teams will be composed of athletes from multiple disciplines who will compete for individual and team points to earn both individual and team prize purses. MSP and X Games plan to “secure investors for these new teams,” according to their announcement. Team investors and XGL athletes will be able to generate additional revenue streams via sponsorships and team-specific merchandise. In addition, XGL athletes will be provided with guaranteed compensation and new commercial opportunities.

The X Games followed Formula One as a model for the XGL, according to Jeff Moorad, executive chairman of X Games and principal of MSP Sports Capital. “To that end, we are creating a year-round calendar and introducing new commercial opportunities to accelerate the overall growth of X Games,” he said. “These opportunities will provide a secure and sustainable future for our most important stakeholders — the athletes. By leveraging the incredibly valuable X Games brand, we will create a durable, global business that will be good for athletes, fans, investors and sponsors.”

Scott Guglielmino, president and COO of X Games, added: “This new consistent league and team structure will provide more opportunities for athletes to compete and thrive commercially, and their fans will have more opportunities to see and support their favorite athletes and teams year-round. We’ve been developing this since MSP invested in the property and key stakeholders throughout the industry, including athletes, have been very supportive.”

Pictured above: The U.S.’s David Wise competes in the men’s ski superpipe at the X Games Aspen 2024 on Jan. 28, 2024.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.