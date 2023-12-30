Advertisement

X-Files: Social media offers glimpse of concerns with Arkansas basketball

C. Steve Andrews
·3 min read

With two of its four losses coming to teams from North Carolina, the Arkansas basketball team will get one more crack to defeat a team from the Tar Heel State when UNC Wilmington (9-2) rolls into Bud Walton Arena today at 4 p.m.

The Razorbacks (8-4) suffered their lone home loss of the season to UNC Greensboro, 78-72, on Nov. 17, then dropped an 87-72 decision to North Carolina during the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Hog fans have been a little uneasy with the team thus far, with results failing to meet preseason hopes. The Hogs have struggled defensively, especially against some mid-major programs who have been able to dribble-drive to the hoop and shoot the lights out from long-range.

Eric Musselman has attempted to correct some of the early-season flaws and continues to shake up the lineup to find the right combinations.

This will be Arkansas’ final non-conference game before the SEC slate begins next Saturday with Auburn coming to town.

Here is a glimpse of the pregame chatter on X (Twitter), posted by fans, media and others:

Game Day

So far, Hogs out of tourney

Menifield discovered

Guard spark

Green light for Battle

Much respect for Seahawks

Non-typical subs

Already proven

Benches to collide

Tale of the tape

Muss breaks it down

4 p.m. on the SEC Network

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire