X-Files: Social media offers glimpse of concerns with Arkansas basketball

With two of its four losses coming to teams from North Carolina, the Arkansas basketball team will get one more crack to defeat a team from the Tar Heel State when UNC Wilmington (9-2) rolls into Bud Walton Arena today at 4 p.m.

The Razorbacks (8-4) suffered their lone home loss of the season to UNC Greensboro, 78-72, on Nov. 17, then dropped an 87-72 decision to North Carolina during the Battle for Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Hog fans have been a little uneasy with the team thus far, with results failing to meet preseason hopes. The Hogs have struggled defensively, especially against some mid-major programs who have been able to dribble-drive to the hoop and shoot the lights out from long-range.

Eric Musselman has attempted to correct some of the early-season flaws and continues to shake up the lineup to find the right combinations.

This will be Arkansas’ final non-conference game before the SEC slate begins next Saturday with Auburn coming to town.

Here is a glimpse of the pregame chatter on X (Twitter), posted by fans, media and others:

Game Day

So far, Hogs out of tourney

Razorback basketball report: Early projection has Hogs out of tournament https://t.co/tU8fJP7fj2 @RazorbacksUSA — RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) December 30, 2023

Menifield discovered

Thankfully, Eric Musselman tunes in for Pac-12 After Dark during the college basketball season. Otherwise, he may not have discovered sophomore point guard Keyon Menifield. #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (FREE)https://t.co/L3LOa8GW8k pic.twitter.com/mUgN7XAT9T — Arkansas on 247Sports (@ArkansasOn247) December 28, 2023

Guard spark

The Hogs found a spark with a four-guard lineup last game, and Eric Musselman would like to see that energy carry over to this weekend, even if the lineup changes. (FREE): https://t.co/MwoqIHS17c #WPS #Arkansas #Razorbacks pic.twitter.com/3tjlcwwI53 — Andrew Ellis (@AndrewEllis247) December 28, 2023

Green light for Battle

Eric Musselman on Khalif Battle last Thursday: “He's going to shoot, which is good. He's got a green light. Whether I say it's yellow or red, in his mind he's got a green light. Sometimes that is a really, really good thing." https://t.co/jGDjqadZgn — Will Whitson (@will_whitson2) December 29, 2023

Much respect for Seahawks

"I know as a coaching staff we have as much respect for UNC-Wilmington as any team we’ll play all season long," Eric Musselman said Thursday. Here's more on Arkansas' non-conference finale on Saturday: https://t.co/3pZEuqLxPa pic.twitter.com/QcEtBZ3cNi — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) December 28, 2023

Non-typical subs

Tramon Mark and Khalif Battle aren't the typical subs, and the dynamic duo made it abundantly clear as they led Arkansas' bench eruption in Thursday's win over Abilene Christian… by @CurtWilkerson_ #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (FREE) https://t.co/dgunA3UfMj pic.twitter.com/3gqOOrqZK8 — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) December 22, 2023

Already proven

UNC Wilmington already has one SEC win under its belt, will we see another today at Arkansas or will the Razorbacks cruise? I lean the latter. Here’s my preview for @ActionColleges https://t.co/z9OlL1UFuc — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) December 30, 2023

Benches to collide

A clash of benches when Arkansas hosts UNC Wilmington on Saturday https://t.co/M3QuAHJiub @RazorbacksUSA — RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) December 30, 2023

Tale of the tape

Full tale of the tape breakdown of Arkansas' matchup with UNC Wilmington, including statistical analysis, projected lineups, matchup musings, quick keys and more. #arkansas #razorbacks #wps (VIP)https://t.co/JSTNhBFpLP pic.twitter.com/u2YgcC5paa — Arkansas on 247Sports (@ArkansasOn247) December 29, 2023

Muss breaks it down

4 p.m. on the SEC Network

Arkansas Gameday!! Arkansas Basketball takes on UNCW at 4PM on SECN! Last non-conference game before Auburn comes to town! Let’s go Hogs!! #WPS #MussBus pic.twitter.com/t75XPYZlf5 — Woo Pig Weekly (@wps_weekly) December 30, 2023

