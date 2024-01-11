X Feedback: Razorback hoop fans losing interest on social media

It wasn’t as bad as a 32-point loss at home, but the Arkansas basketball team’s 76-66 loss at Georgia on Wednesday night only lessened the interest of Hog fans on social media following the game.

Fans seemed almost numb on Saturday after the Razorbacks’ historic 83-51 loss to Auburn. A few fans did try to focus on the silver lining Wednesday night, after the Hogs did put up much more of a fight against the Bulldogs.

Here is a sample of the scuttlebutt that was posted on X after the game:

Another "L"

Embarrassing. That’s it. We should bot be a bottom feeder in the SEC this deep into Muss’ tenure. Man I love my Hogs, but this is awful. — Ryan Casper (@RyanCasper30) January 11, 2024

Fayetteville in jeopardy?

Arkansas football was bad this year. Razorback basketball has struggled bad. If the Omahogs don’t have a good year, they may burn Fayetteville to the ground 😂 — Brad Thomas (@BradTho49040327) January 11, 2024

Kudos to Mark

@CoachZ_ARKANSAS not Razorback basketball…not even remotely close. Mark is trying his hardest…but 1 vs 5? I’m a die hard and I can’t stomach this… — Garrett Childers (@Gman1585) January 11, 2024

Papa Makhi

Makhi Mitchell will tell his kids he played college basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks man i’m in hell — zane (@ZaneCox18) January 11, 2024

One positive

At least the basketball hogs have some fight tonight. #wps #razorbacks — Mitch Huffaker (@mitchhuffaker) January 11, 2024

To drink, or not to drink?

I wasn’t gonna drink tonight. Then I turned on the Razorbacks basketball game — Justin Craig (@JustINyourmom83) January 11, 2024

Keep Jimmy away

How do we stop them from letting Jimmy Dykes near a microphone during Razorback basketball games? Who do we have to talk to? — stina (@stina_riffic) January 11, 2024

Please stand

Will razorback basketball please stand up — HogOutPost918 (@CarlBeyer13) January 11, 2024

Hard to watch

It’s sad to watch. If you’re talking Razorback basketball. Go Hogs! — LEE BROOKS (@lbrooksbjig) January 11, 2024

Under the covers

Me watching Razorback basketball now… pic.twitter.com/5m8ahfADbz — Chris Dees (@deesnerds) January 11, 2024

Not this world

I don’t want to live in a world where Arkansas is bad at basketball again. — HogAnon (@anonhog) January 11, 2024

Turnovers costly

Turnovers prove costly as Arkansas basketball falls to Georgia https://t.co/pK5hEPx491 — Times Record (@TimesRecord) January 11, 2024

No desire

I just don’t have the desire nor the interest to talk about Arkansas basketball anymore after that. Helluva performance Mark. That’s really it. — Hacker In Harrison 🐗 (@hackerhog) January 11, 2024

No bleeding

I hope the motif of regression in Arkansas Men's sports this athletic year doesn't bleed into baseball because Football and Basketball have been unacceptable for "established" programs. Really tough pill to swallow for a starving fanbase. — Patrick Clark (@pclark86) January 11, 2024

