X Factor's Cher Lloyd welcomes second child and shares sweet name

Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images

Cher Lloyd and her husband Craig Monk have welcomed their second child together.

Five years on from the birth of Delilah-Rae, the former X Factor singer and her other half have added one more to their family.

Lloyd confirmed the birth of her second daughter on Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of the newborn in a babygrow that reads 'Love my big sister'.

Confirming the baby's name and date of birth, Lloyd wrote: "ELIZA VIOLET 9/9/23."

Related: X Factor's Cher Lloyd shares rare photos of her daughter in family Instagram post

It wasn't the easiest pregnancy for the singer, as in the last few months she was diagnosed with a condition that causes low blood sugar (which thankfully usually clears up after giving birth).

She revealed in early August: "I got the call last week to tell me I had gestational diabetes. I burst into tears. I felt scared, confused and instantly blamed myself

"I've spent most of my time researching gestational diabetes and trying to find recipes and ways to control it. I'm still getting used to the changes and how this might affect the rest of my pregnancy.

"I just wanted to reach out to any fellow gestational diabetes mamas out there sharing advise, stories and suggestions. Sending love."

Tommaso Boddi - Getty Images

Lloyd and Monk have been married since 2013, although in 2020 she claimed that a record label once tried to ignore that and set her up with a fake relationship with a fellow celebrity for a career boost.

"They gave me a few suggestions but it was just a crazy thing to ask," she said at the time.

"Sadly it still happens. That's still happening in this day and age — that it's still OK to try to make a young girl do something like that."

You Might Also Like