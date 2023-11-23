X-Factor: Fans get tweeting about Hog basketball on Thanksgiving
Playing its second game in two days in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, the Arkansas basketball team will have a quick turnaround from Wednesday night’s thrilling 77-74 double-overtime victory over Stanford, to Thursday’s old-rivalry matchup with Memphis.
Due to last-minute travel complications, the Razorbacks were late getting to the Bahamas on Monday, which altered their practice and preparation schedule, but still managed to shake off the funk late against Stanford.
Despite some sloppy play and sub-par shooting, Arkansas fans were still excited and relived to get the win over the Cardinal. Now, the Razorback faithful is pumped up about playing Memphis for the first time in 20 years.
Fans, and others, took to social media to share their praise and concerns for the Razorbacks. Here is a sample of what was posted:
After 20 years
Those of a certain age remember when an Arkansas-Memphis basketball game was a big deal.
On Thanksgiving, the teams will finally play again after a 20-year hiatus.
A refresher on the series and why it ended:https://t.co/VDrxBCQAkm
— Matt Jones (@MattJonesADG) November 23, 2023
Tune in
You are not a 5k on Thanksgiving family, you are a sit on the couch and watch the Hogs on national tv family pic.twitter.com/S2f7AlEy8K
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 23, 2023
Nostalgic
Tomorrow is gonna feel nostalgic!!! Thanksgiving… Family… A Memphis vs Arkansas basketball game!!
If this game is good, both ADs need to get ink to paper for an annual matchup!!!
— Freddy Dickerson Jr (@FHDickerson_Jr) November 23, 2023
Thanksgiving delight
The best part of Thanksgiving tournaments:
Arkansas plays 50 minutes, wins a double OT thriller over Stanford… and now plays a talented Memphis team in 18 hours.
Nothing like college basketball! #WPS https://t.co/dz6LV04pVH
— Jacob Morris (@JacobMorrisTV) November 23, 2023
Pat on the back
Congrats 👏👏👏👏
Happy Thanksgiving from the Arkansas Razorbacks https://t.co/eruSqgn1TC
— AJ Bonds , Off My Leash (@AudreyJoy00) November 23, 2023
Tiger is on the menu
Happy Thanksgiving razorback nation!🦃🦃 Is tiger on anyone’s menu tonight or tomorrow?
— Old Row Arkansas🐗 (@OldRowArkansas_) November 23, 2023
Thankful
Happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/xe3SJEOEY1
— Aaron Rogers (@RazorbackRed88) November 23, 2023
A full day
Tigers. Razorbacks. Bahamas. Thanksgiving. Enough said. Actually, Parth @pupadhyaya_ had more to say about Memphis and Arkansas in Nassau on Turkey Day … https://t.co/Wb8rGakr3z
— Tim Buckley (@buckleytim18) November 23, 2023
Return of a rivalry
Return of a rivalry: Memphis and Arkansas to meet on Thanksgiving https://t.co/B5GI8COCWY pic.twitter.com/gHAg5bMeHn
— Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) November 23, 2023
Less stress
Hope today’s game is less stressful
— T ❤️🏈⚾️🏀🐗 (@Razorback1829) November 23, 2023
Do you ever learn?
Amen. And please stop with the @MrDevoBuckets hate. Here is a guy who has stuck it out, bleeds Razorback red and gives us everything he has every game. Had he not made that steal at the end of regulation, we probably lose that game.
— TH121 (@tihill121) November 23, 2023
Fierce freshman
Strongly agree! He should start today, imo. Reward that performance and also light a fire under Ellis and others whose minutes he takes!
— HawgDoc (@DWALL_Razorback) November 23, 2023
Gets those naps out of the way
Get those tryptophan naps in now. We're on @ESPN at 4pm.
Watch: https://t.co/NodNi6AWTs pic.twitter.com/FISNbqiUR5
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 23, 2023
Another battle
Another battle this afternoon#BahamaHogs pic.twitter.com/rPQDFLPxut
— Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) November 23, 2023
Rollin' with Nolan
Razorback basketball today! pic.twitter.com/dgu27J2sP8
— Timbo®️🅰️ 🐗✝️🥁🎸 (@timcouchdad) November 23, 2023
Enjoy the day
Happy Thanksgiving you lunatics! Thankful for another day of Razorback basketball, stressing over my fantasy team, and everything about this life I live. Enjoy your days people !
— Sydney Fields (@sydney_fields1) November 23, 2023
Getting what you ask for
Looks like Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway will get shot at Eric Musselman, Arkansas Razorbacks he's been wanting as teams set to renew rivalry at Battle 4 Atlantis.https://t.co/sVgtF9ogQv
— all hogswps (@AHogswps) November 23, 2023
Thank you Lord
#HappyThanksgiving everyone.
Thank you Lord for Razorback Basketball!
Beat Memphis!
— 𝕋𝕙𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕠𝕘⚡️🐗 (@Forever_A_Hog) November 23, 2023
The First Lady of Arkansas hoops
WPS Razorback Basketball 🏀 👌 🙌 😎 😍 👀 🏀 I'm a big fan of Nassau Bahamas!!! pic.twitter.com/RxpDQUKEL4
— Phillip Aitchison (@Aitchis6Phillip) November 23, 2023
Analyzing Muss
There's really only one explanation for someone that knows as much as Muss does about basketball (who's forgotten more than I'll ever know) and it has to be that he doesn't trust his players to execute offense without turning the ball over or doing something dumb.
— Brad Stevens Acolyte (@Silver_Fawks) November 23, 2023
Kudos to the radio voices
You and Coach Z made my evening. WPS Razorback Basketball 🏀 👌 🙌 😎 😍 👀 🏀 pic.twitter.com/dWAUxXvOhA
— Phillip Aitchison (@Aitchis6Phillip) November 23, 2023
Oh, the doubters, yet again
It’s almost like you’ve never watched Razorback basketball in the Musselman era.
Oh, you want the team to peak in November? Umm…sure.
I prefer this method of struggles in Nov/Dec…learning…then dominating post season.
Just my preference tho.
— Courtney Lewis (@qtcourtlewis) November 23, 2023
They're everywhere
Everywhere we go 🐗 pic.twitter.com/CBPN6XKqXl
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 23, 2023
Whatever it takes
How’d you get through these Razorback basketball games dad? Bc pic.twitter.com/A7NwEdjE8x
— Razorbackmom (@kelly_razormom) November 23, 2023
Getting it done
G'night! pic.twitter.com/WnsS45ug1W
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 23, 2023