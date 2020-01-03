X-factor: Cody Barton could make or break Seahawks defense vs. Eagles

In a season marred by injuries, the Seahawks lost starting SAM linebacker Mychal Kendricks for the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL against the 49ers in Week 17.

That means Cody Barton will start in Kendricks' place on Sunday vs. the Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. The good news – or maybe silver lining is a better way to put it – is that Kendricks had previously missed two games (Weeks 14-15) with a hamstring injury. Those two starts for Barton during the regular season will be invaluable come Sunday.

Not only has Barton had to navigate standard rookie growing pains, but he's done so at an entirely new position. He's a life-long off-ball linebacker and has been thrown into the fire at SAM, a position with a vastly different job description.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Barton compared it to backing up a trailer on the hitch of a truck for the first time.

"It's hard to learn. You've just got to do it, and you learn through mistakes," Barton said. "It's the same thing in football. You learn through the experience."

His two starts – games against the Rams and Panthers – were fairly turbulent. There were glimpses of his talent and potential and others where he looked like he'd never backed up a trailer before, so to speak.

Barton totaled 14 tackles (including 10 vs. the Panthers), one quarterback hit and one pass defended. His Pro Football Focus grades were fairly pedestrian at 47.5 and 48.6, respectively. Barton actually showed well as a pass rusher with three total pressures.

"I've grown as an overall player," the rookie said. "Getting those two starts was big. The experience alone teaches you a lot."

Story continues

Players can only get so much from watching film. Learning an opponent's tendencies on an iPad is far different than reading and diagnosing an offense when live bullets are flying. It's hard to fault a player when he's never seen the movie before, the key is to avoid making the same mistake twice.

Barton referenced a key he missed against the 49ers when Jimmy Garoppolo ran a bootleg off of a play fake. It's something he knows he'll play better when he sees something similar down the road.

"In the rush of things, you need to get your eyes in the right spot."

The biggest difference between being an on-ball (SAM) and off-ball (MIKE and WILL) linebacker is your field of vision pre-snap. Barton is used to seeing an entire offense in front of him. Now that he's on the line of scrimmage, he can't see much more than what's right in front of him. He's also got to deal with tight ends and offensive linemen getting on him much faster after the snap.

"It's definitely very different," Barton admitted.

K.J. Wright said he's seen progress from his rookie counterpart over the last month.

"I'm proud of Cody. As his career evolves, he can add value to himself," Wright said of Barton's versatility.

Seattle's third-round pick will be an x-factor on Sunday. Barton explained that Wright and Bobby Wagner's presence is "reassuring," but the training wheels are off now and the Seahawks believe the rookie is capable of making plays of his own.

There's a chance that Barton makes an impact beyond his ability to simply do his job. It's win or go home time and that brings with it a sense of urgency. Wright noted that there hasn't been much "loosey-goosey" stuff going on at practice this week.

But it's also important for players, young guys like Barton especially, to avoid pressing and overthinking when they take the field against the Eagles.

"It's a fine balance you've got to have," Wright said. "I believe that this game is something where he'll want to have a really good game. I think he's going to do just fine."

X-factor: Cody Barton could make or break Seahawks defense vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest