X chatter: Not a lot of faith in Hogs to pull off win over No. 7 Duke

After losing three of its last four games, there is not a lot of faith in the college basketball world that the Arkansas basketball team can bounce back with a win over No. 7 Duke tonight in Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs will also be playing without the services of leading-scorer Tramon Mark, who is still nursing a sore back from a fall he took in the North Carolina game. He netted a career-high 34 points prior to getting stretchered off the court against the Tar Heels.

Since Head Coach Eric Musselman arrived in 2019, his teams have sometimes struggled in the early part of the season, only to come back with a staunch run in the NCAA Tournament. But never write off the Razorbacks in the confines of Bud Walton Arena.

Here is a sample of the chatter being posted on X – formerly Twitter:

The energy

This energy >>> Tip vs Duke in about an hour on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qAJTB5yi84 — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) November 30, 2023

No high on Duke

It’s early, but Kentucky and Carolina both look better than Duke by a shot. Haven’t seen a dominant top to bottom performance yet from Duke…Hopefully something changes against Arkansas tonight. — Christian Ewing (@christian_ewin9) November 30, 2023

Desperate Hogs

🚨CBB Play🚨 1u Arkansas +4.5 (-105) ARK will be desperate at home. ARK is ranked 38th in adjusted offense efficiency. Duke is ranked 23rd in points from 2s. ARK is ranked 4th in block% & can defend inside which will slow down Filipowski.#GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/k167inCROv — DevMerkBets🚂 (@DevMerkBets) November 30, 2023

Graham's return

U see Arkansas senior F Jalen Graham @jalengrahamm5 going thru pre-game here … Graham (back) has missed Hogs' last 4 games … Arkansas hosts No. 7 Duke in ACC/SEC Challenge … pic.twitter.com/D9elLQUDZ5 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 30, 2023

Donation on the line

It’s November 29th. I’m still sporting my (somewhat) beard. Prostate cancer is still a major issue. If Arkansas beats Duke tonight, I will donate $50 to my fundraiser for the Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation. If they lose, I’ll still donate $25. Who can I count on to… — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) November 30, 2023

Duke, no doubt

Duke to easily cover. How is Arkansas going to compete with Mark out and Brazile seemingly trying to set the record for Ts? — Frank Vaughn (@fnvaughn) November 30, 2023

Lingering Duke grudge

I know we played them in ‘22 but every game vs Arkansas is payback (in my mind and heart) for 94!!! Damn you Scotty Thurman!! Took another chip away from my Duke GOAT G Hill. #HereComesDuke — Cash & Monroe’s Dad (@MattMolinaro3) November 30, 2023

Long line at the Bud

These videos don’t do justice just how winding and long the line to get into Bud Walton Arena feels on Arkansas’ campus right now. They are READY. pic.twitter.com/rHH265mIsR — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 30, 2023

Which Hog team?

Duke better hope they get the Arkansas team that lost to UNC Greensboro and not the team that beat Purdue pre-season. — Fired Coaches Anonymous (@FiredCoachesAn1) November 30, 2023

Duke fan responds

Full speed ahead . Arkansas isn’t good at all, but we know how teams play ten times better against Duke — EvrytingCriss (@DJEvrytingCriss) November 30, 2023

The long wait

Students are READY for tonight's Duke-Arkansas game 😤🐗 pic.twitter.com/kDgyAUp2wl — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 30, 2023

Great game

Agreed. Duke will have their hands full with Arkansas defense — Jordan Mann (@CoachJMann) November 30, 2023

Calling the Hogs

Give me Arkansas to beat Duke. Idk why but Bud Walton is always popping so why not 🔥 — College Hoops World 🌎 (@CBBWrld) November 30, 2023

Lots of eyes on Bud

Arkansas. Duke. A lot of eyes are going to be on Bud Walton Arena tonight! Lets Go!!! — Dewayne Standridge (@dewayne72601) November 30, 2023

Twitter afire

Arkansas Twitter the last 24 hours trying to keep up with BMFP news & memes, transfer portal drama, Arkansas vs Duke pic.twitter.com/YJxenJRsYx — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) November 30, 2023

Drowning sorrows

Okay I bought a sugar cookie decorating kit with cream cheese icing and I’ll drown my sorrows in those while watching Arkansas beat Duke from my couch and that gives me reprieve — truefan (@truefanjessica) November 29, 2023

Khalif on the court

Less than three hours until tipoff between No. 7 Duke vs. Arkansas! Khalif Battle on the court and getting some shots up already. #WPS pic.twitter.com/CcBsY3YP1t — Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) November 29, 2023

Arkansas hate from Kentucky

I hate Arkansas more than Duke too Jake 😭 — Titaniumtitan (@Titaniumti20831) November 29, 2023

Doubting the Razorbacks

Duke -4 (CBB) – Arkansas is playing horrible basketball, and now missing their best player in Tramon Mark.

– Although this is a huge buy low spot for them; I think they are going to continue to decline.

– Duke has 4 nba draft picks and Arkansas has a team full of mid transfers… — Alta Picks (@AltaPicks) November 29, 2023

Brush up on history

Brush up on your history with a detailed look through every previous matchup between Duke and Arkansas leading into tonight’s game.https://t.co/6Oi3qCDlrQ #WPS — Michael Main (@MichaelMain__) November 29, 2023

Hogs-Devils' storied past

Arkansas, Duke set to continue short, storied history on the court https://t.co/h1ZhGZgoJ4 pic.twitter.com/ZtVsgIeDr6 — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) November 29, 2023

Who steps up?

With or without Tramon Mark & Jalen Graham(Availability Doubtful), the Hogs will need some players to step up individually & for the team to take another big step forward collectively, if they’re going to pull off the upset against Duke(1/2)#Arkansas #Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/t8xhB7X5Em — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) November 29, 2023

