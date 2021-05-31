Wyomissing's Zach Zechman puts finishing touch on East's Small School win in football

May 30—HARRISBURG — Zach Zechman didn't like the way his high school football career ended at Wyomissing with a loss in the PIAA Class 3A championship game.

Sunday he wrote a happier ending.

The All-State defensive back drifted over from his spot at safety and intercepted a pass in the red zone, thwarting the West's late comeback bid and preserving the East's 17-10 win in the East-West Small School All-Star Game at Central Dauphin's Landis Field.

The game involved seniors from Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 3A schools; the Big School game included players from Class 4A, Class 5A and Class 6A schools. This is the first year the game has been split.

The West took the ball at midfield in the final minutes and drove to the 2. A penalty and sack pushed it back. On fourth-and-goal outside the 20, Brooksville's Jack Krug lofted a pass toward the sideline. Zechman read it perfectly and swooped in.

"I was sitting back and the ball floated up," said the Berks Football League Section 2 Defensive Back of the Year. "(I thought) go attack the ball high and hope something good happens. It's definitely nice to end it on a sweeter note than how it ended a couple months ago."

Zechman's play capped a great finish for him and four Wyomissing teammates who played in the game. Seamus Filoon started at offensive tackle. Aidan Cirulli handled the punting and kicked a PAT. Darren Brunner started at linebacker. Jordan Auman played cornerback, lining up next to Brunner and Zechman as he did throughout a season that saw the Spartans win a second straight District 3 championship.

"It was a blast," Filoon said. "It was so fun playing with my teammates one more time, especially to come out with the dub. It was amazing."

"The game's supposed to be fun, and it was a lot of fun," Zechman said. "Everybody was going hard; there was nobody going half speed, so that's a good time."

Story continues

"We had a lot of fun today," Brunner said. "It was a great atmosphere, and I'm glad we were able to play."

The West took the early lead and the Spartans got a sharp reminder of the last time they were on the field together in Hershey in the PIAA championship game.

Ameer Dudley, who quarterbacked Central Valley to a 35-21 win over Wyomissing, was easily the best player in the West huddle and he showed it right away, giving his team a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

He handed off to Jack Krug, then sprinted around the corner and down the right sideline. He pulled in a 75-yard flea-flicker for a touchdown, shedding a couple of tacklers in the red zone.

"When I saw him running up the sideline, I was getting deja vu," Auman said. "He's a great football player; he deserves that West MVP (award)."

"We know the kind of player he is," Brunner said. "We saw him in the fall. He's a great athlete, and we knew he was going to be an issue. He's more than a quarterback, he's an athlete, so you've got to guard him everywhere."

The East had a 10-7 lead by halftime. Its first TD was set up by a 38-yard connection from Johnny Gilchrist (Riverside) to Aaron Maione (William Penn Charter) to the 2. Odell Greene took it in from there for the TD.

Maione ended with eight catches for 113 yards and was named East MVP.

Gilchrist, who completed 11-of-17 for 189 yards, took the East in for another TD and a 17-7 lead late in the third quarter, hooking up with Chad Parton (Salisbury) from 8 yards out.

The West got a field goal with six minutes left to make it a one-possession game and was in position to tie it in the final minute before being turned back.

"When I saw Zach pick that off, I was relieved," Filoon said. "I was so happy that happened. It was an amazing play."