Wyomissing's Amaya Stewart, Exeter's Grace Reedy earn All-State girls basketball honors

Apr. 26—Two Berks girls basketball players earned All-State recognition for the 2023-24 season.

Wyomissing junior Amaya Stewart was named to the Class 4A first team and Exeter senior Grace Reedy was named to the Class 5A third team by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers, it was announced Friday.

The two-time reigning Berks Girls Basketball League Player of the Year, Stewart earned first-team honors for the second straight season. The Spartans center led the Berks Girls Basketball League in overall scoring with 623 total points and ranked second in scoring average at 19.5 points per game.

Stewart helped lead Wyomissing to its second straight Berks title and its second consecutive District 3 Class 4A championship. The Spartans advanced to the PIAA Class 4A semifinals, marking their first state semifinal appearance since 2004.

Wyomissing finished with a 31-1 record, marking the highest win total in program history and third-highest in Berks history. The Spartans' 31 straight wins to open the season is a Berks record.

Reedy led the Berks Girls Basketball League in scoring average at 20.9 points per game and ranked second in overall scoring with 501 total points. The 2023-24 season was the second straight season in which the forward led the league in points per game and scored more than 500 points.

Reedy finished her career with 1,403 points, the most in Exeter girls basketball program history. She helped lead the Eagles to a berth in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs.

CLASS 6A

First team

Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-6, Sr., 15.6

Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-4, Jr., 19.0

Joanie Quinn, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-6, Sr., 12.0

Molly Rullo, Cardinal O'Hara, 5-9, Jr., 17.0

Brooke Wilson, Archbishop Carroll, 5-9, Sr., 14.0

Reese Zemitis, Neshaminy, 5-0, Sr., 17.6

Second team

Haylie Adamski, Garnet Valley, 6-0, Jr., 14.1

Alexis Eberz, Archbishop Carroll, 5-8, So., 15.0

Grace Galbavy, Perkiomen Valley, 5-11, Jr., 15.9

Mackenzie Pettinelli, Spring-Ford, 5-10, Sr., 6.7

Natalie Wetzel, Peters Township, 6-3, Jr., 17.3

Talia Zurinskas, Parkland, 5-9, Sr., 14.4

Third team

Ava Byrne, Manheim Township, 5-9, Sr., 19.6

Quinn Boettinger, Perkiomen Valley, 6-2, Jr., 14.1

Evelyse Cole, Easton, 6-2, Sr., 16.6

Amber Howard, Bensalem, 6-0, Sr., 18.2

Lola Ibarrondo, Neshaminy, 5-8, Sr., 11.7

Megan Ngo, Upper Dublin, 5-3, So., 9.7

Lauren Palangio, Norwin, 6-1, Sr., 13.7

Caleigh Sperling, North Penn, 5-10, Sr., 17.2

Player of the year — Molly Rullo, Cardinal O'Hara

Coach of the year — Ed Ohlson, Parkland

CLASS 5A

First team

Addie Biel, Cathedral Prep, 6-2, Jr., 15.6

Emily Knouse, Archbishop Wood, 6-0, Jr., 13.0

Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep, 5-11, Sr., 13.6

Ava Renninger, Archbishop Wood, 5-6, Sr., 13.1

Zya Small, Scranton, 6-2, Fr., 18.0

Second team

Schuyler Coles, Susquehanna Township, 5-9, Sr., 18.8

London Creach, Oakland Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 15.1

Cici Hernandez, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-6, Sr., 12.2

Gianna Johnson, George, 6-5, Sr., 17.3

Meghan Murray, Hampton, 5-5, Sr., 22.0

Emma Paul, Armstrong, 5-5, Sr., 22.2

Faith Walker, West York, 6-1, Sr., 18.4

Lena Walz, Cathedral Prep, 5-10, Sr., 11.4

Third team

Riley Davis, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-9, Fr., 13.0

Lily Fatool, Shikellamy, 5-7, So., 20.0

Daniela Ranieli, Pittston, 5-3, Jr., 18.6

Grace Reedy, Exeter, 5-11, Sr., 20.9

Janay Rissmiller, York Suburban, 5-6, Sr., 12.0

Elle Snyder, Latrobe, 5-9, Sr., 19.8

Player of the year — Ava Renninger, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the year — Mike McDonald, Archbishop Wood

CLASS 4A

First team

Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore, 5-11, Jr., 20.3

Alena Fusetti, Blackhawk, 5-9, Sr., 15.8

Alayna Rocco, Pittsburgh North Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 19.0

Shayla Smith, Universal Audenried, 5-8, Jr., 25.3

Amaya Stewart, Wyomissing, 6-1, Jr., 19.5

Second team

Isabella Casey, Germantown Academy, 5-9, Sr., 15.8

Molly Driscoll, Allentown Central Catholic, 5-8, Sr., 16.5

Jenna Hillebrand, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Jr., 15.0

Aubree Hupp, Blackhawk, 5-10, So., 14.0

Megan Jacoby, Delone Catholic, 5-5, Jr., 12.0

Arianna Seitz, Eastern York, 6-0, Sr., 20.1

Jayssa Snelick, St. Marys, 5-9, Sr., 19.7

Third team

Jessica Canty, Parkway Center City, 5-6, So., 22.7

Carryn Easley, Neumann Goretti, 5-4, Jr., 15.0

Maya Jenkins, Scranton Prep, 5-7, Jr., 11.6

Grace McDonough, Lansdale Catholic, 6-2, Jr., 13.5

Oumou Thiero, Quaker Valley, 6-4, So., 19.4

Player of the year — Shayla Smith, Universal Audenried

Coach of the year — Greg Huston, Blackhawk

CLASS 3A

First team

Mary Bolesky, Lancaster Catholic, 5-4, Sr., 14.4

Ryan Carter, Penn Charter, 5-11, Fr., 17.1

Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, Sr., 23.8

Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-10, Sr., 18.2

Christiana Gordon, Westmont Hilltop, 6-0, Jr., 21.6

Logyn Greer, Friends' Central, 6-3, Jr., 14.8

Jordyn Palmer, Westtown, 6-1. Fr., 17.9

Ava Persichetti, River Valley, 5-9, Jr., 20.3

Second team

Savannah Curry, Westtown, 5-11, Sr., 13.0

Alaina Dadzie, Loyalsock, 6-0, So., 18.4

Olivia Jones, Westtown, 5-10, Jr., 10.0

Rylee Kraft, Lancaster Catholic, 6-0, Sr., 12.8

Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst, 6-0, Sr., 17.9

Makayla Presser-Palmer, Northwestern, 6-1, So., 24.7

Third team

Nal'La Bennett, Friends' Central, 5-7, Jr., 13.1

Kaylinn Bethea, Penn Charter, 5-9, Jr., 17.3

Jocelyn Goldstein, Masterman, 6-2., Jr., 26.7

Lia Krarup, Wilmington, 5-7, Jr., 19.3

Lacey Kriebel, Loyalsock, 5-11, Jr., 12.1

Jessie Moses, Westtown, 5-10, Fr., 14.0

Maggie Spell, Shady Side, 5-10, So., 19.8

Player of the year — Jordyn Palmer, Westtown

Coach of the year — Brittany Eisenhuth, Westmont Hilltop

CLASS 2A

First team

Shaye Bailey, Freedom Area, 5-8, Sr., 23.4

Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, Jr., 20.6

Erica Gribble, Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-8, So., 19.4

Lauren Patnode, Perkiomen School, 6-0, Sr., 15.4

Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-4, Jr., 40.1

Second team

Gianna Gallucci, Bishop McCort, 5-7, Sr., 21.3

Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley, 5-7, Jr., 19.0

Bella Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, So., 12.0

Lydia Miller, Marion Center, 5-6, Sr., 14.3

Aubrey Pollard, Northern Lehigh, 5-10, Sr., 17.8

Third team

Jenna Burkett, Portage, 5-9, Sr., 16.4

Maddison Maynard, Panther Valley, 5-8, Sr., 17.0

Carly Minchoff, Marian Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 14.9

Cloe Price, Everett, 5-8, Sr., 18.5

Kayce Raczka, Minersville, 5-11, Sr., 14.2

Caitlin Stephens, West Middlesex, 5-11, Sr., 20.9

Monique Vincent, Kennedy Catholic, 5-5, Jr., 11.3

Player of the year — Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic

Coach of the year — Amy Trimble, Marion Center

CLASS 1A

First team

Kelly Cleaver, Union (New Castle), 6-0, Sr., 16.0

Addison Kilmer, Mountain View, 6-1, So., 16.9

Emma Larkin, Geibel, 5-6, So., 29.8

Gigi Parlante, St. John Neumann, 5-10, Sr., 16.1

Julie Spinelli, St. Joseph (Natrona Heights), 5-11, Sr., 21.2

Second team

Naomi Crispin, St. Joseph's (Boalsburg), 5-5, So., 20.4

Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, Sr., 16.6

Lily Homan, North Clarion, 5-6, Sr., 19.7

Coral Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-9, Fr., 16.6

LeeAnna Royer, Williamsburg, 5-5, So., 15.6

Third team

Kailey Devlin, Meadowbrook Christian, 5-8, Sr., 15.6

Kylie Fruehstorfer, Union (New Castle), 5-5, Jr., 13.0

Courtney Good, Linville Hill Chrisian, 5-6, So., 13.6

Ciara O'Hara, Kimberton Waldorf, 5-6, Jr., 18.7

Masie Reed, Lourdes Regional, 5-8, Sr., 12.5

Morgan Ruggery, Bishop Guilfoyle. 5-8, Fr., 10.8

Player of the year — Addison Kilmer, Mountain View

Coach of the year — Kristi Kaack, Bishop Guilfoyle