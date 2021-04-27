Wyomissing senior Lily Seyfert named All-State in Class 4A girls basketball

Apr. 27—When Lily Seyfert boarded the bus for the long trip home from Bermudian Springs, the mood was sad at first.

Endings are usually sad and this one closed a chapter that had lasted for 12 years.

Seyfert took some time to think and her Wyomissing teammates eventually began to talk. They realized how lucky they were to have this time together. It was a fun, sometimes trying journey.

"Happy tears that we made it that far," Seyfert said. "Sad tears that our season was over. Especially the seniors. We've all come so far. It was a great season to remember and look back on."

Nearly two months after Wyomissing was eliminated from the District 3 playoffs, Seyfert added one last accolade to her collection. The 5-8 guard was voted All-State second team in Class 4A by Pennsylvania's sportswriters.

Seyfert averaged 17.5 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists per game while leading Wyomissing to the county championship game for the first time since 2001.

"It feels good to know all this hard work is paying off," Seyfert said. "It's nice to have neat accomplishments under my belt for my senior year."

This was a hard season. Seyfert injured one ankle during a scrimmage in December and rolled the other one in the fifth game against Brandywine Heights.

The Berks Player of the Year was never at full strength. She couldn't get to the rim like she had before.

Seyfert turned herself into more of a 3-point shooter, drilling 41 in 17 games, and was still considered the most dangerous scorer in the league.

Wyomissing lost All-Berks point guard Abby Doyle to quarantine and Maddie Campbell to injury for stretches. Ava Gehman, Seyfert's lifelong teammate, was hurt in the Berks final.

Despite all of those obstacles, Wyomissing nearly won the first county title in school history. The Spartans held a 10-point lead over Berks Catholic before falling short.

"Looking back now it's crazy to think about what happened," Seyfert said. "To think we made it that far and that I made those accomplishments despite all of that makes it so much more special."

Seyfert averaged 21.6 points as a junior, when she was named All-State for the first time. She finished her career with 1,297 points.

The senior will attend the University of Connecticut in the fall. She has decided not to play collegiately. All of her offers were from smaller Division III schools and she wanted a big university experience.

There will be club games and pickup games in Seyfert's future. There are great memories in her past.

"I've had so many supportive people in basketball in my life for the past 12 years," she said. "It's been such a great high school career. Not just high school. All throughout grade school."

As Seyfert looks ahead to what's next, she leaves behind a resume few Berks players can match.