Wyomissing grad Dominic Flowers makes up for lost time with Reading United

Jun. 13—There haven't been many games for Dominic Flowers since he was the best soccer player in the county.

The Wyomissing grad was a reserve as a freshman for Lehigh's league championship team. He played an abbreviated spring season as a sophomore.

It added up to 16 appearances and four starts since the fall of 2018.

That makes these days with Reading United even more important. Flowers is making up for lost time.

"There's no way to test yourself besides a game," he said. "I'm grateful to get minutes and start playing for this team. Playing for my hometown, it's just a blessing really."

Flowers was on the field for 70 minutes for United when it lost to West Chester United 2-0 at Don Thomas Stadium Saturday night.

This past year has been challenging for all athletes, particularly those trying to make a mark in college.

Lehigh canceled its fall season, which meant Flowers went more than 450 days without full-speed competition.

"It was a lot of days by yourself, especially in quarantine," Flowers said. "You can't get out in big groups. You couldn't play pick-up. It was just that self-determination, that will to get out on your own. Train every day you can. Every day push yourself a bit more."

Flowers had some breakthroughs during the six-game spring schedule. He started for the first time. He pocketed his first goal in the finale against Colgate.

United is the perfect place to continue that development. Owner Art Auchenbach's son, Artie, was a teammate at Wyomissing.

Flowers first joined United as a reserve three summers ago. He said he hopes to make a larger impact as the weeks unfold.

United coach Casey Moore, a Wilson grad and Alvernia's coach, has watched Flowers play for years. Moore used Flowers on the wing and in the midfield against West Chester.

"We want him to be dangerous and dynamic," Moore said. "Use the skills that he's built up and worked hard to develop. It's good to be versatile as well. Even though we really like him attacking, we like him back a level to hold down the fort."

Flowers was the Berks Player of the Year in 2018, when Fleetwood and Wilson won PIAA championships. (The Bulldogs later had to vacate the title).

The two-time All-State selection scored 24 goals in 21 games as a senior. The most memorable came early in the season against Fleetwood. He forged a 1-1 tie with four minutes left.

"They were in our ear the entire time; we were at their field," Flowers said. "I just got in behind the back line, beat a couple of guys and it went in top corner. Silenced the whole crowd. That one sticks with me."

Moore said he thinks Flowers will be an important part of a young team that's looking to gain some experience.

"Every now and again we'll get him in those moments where he's in 1v1s or has time to turn and drive," Moore said. "Be that attacking guy that I've seen his whole life. Hopefully we can take advantage of those moments."

Flowers' junior season is less than two months away. The schedule has suddenly become pretty hectic.

That's fine with Flowers. Not long ago, there weren't any games at all.