Wyomissing falls to Trinity in overtime in District 3 Class 2A girls soccer final

Nov. 4—MECHANICSBURG — Wyomissing's quest to win its fourth consecutive district title in girls soccer fell short on Saturday.

Trinity freshman Bella Dupes scored the game-winning goal 35 seconds into overtime to lift the top-seeded Shamrocks over the second-seeded and three-time defending champion Spartans in the District 3 Class 2A final at Cumberland Valley's Eagle View Middle School.

"Obviously, not our best (performance)," Wyomissing senior team captain Annie McCaffrey said. "We played better in the first half, but there was definitely more to give, which is a little frustrating."

The Spartans were looking to beat Trinity in the final for the second year in a row. Instead, the Shamrocks avenged last year's loss and earned their second straight victory over Wyomissing after winning 1-0 against Spartans in the regular season.

"Unfortunately, we didn't finish our opportunities that we had," Wyomissing coach Rachel Hoffman said. "I don't think the score is reflective of how we played today. I thought we played very well."

The Spartans (21-2-1) held the advantage in possession throughout the game and outshot Trinity 9-6. Wyomissing controlled the majority of the game, but was never able to take the lead.

"We put in a good effort," Hoffman said. "We pretty much dominated the game."

Trinity (17-3) took a 1-0 lead early in the first half on a goal from Dupes. Senior Caroline Cunningham had the assist.

Wyomissing responded with just over six minutes remaining in the first half when the Spartans capitalized on a corner kick. McCaffrey took the corner and found sophomore Dulce Lytle, who scored with a header to make it 1-1.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second half. The Shamrocks had the only shot of the overtime period, as Cunningham connected with a streaking Dupes, who fired a high shot from the left side for the game-winner.

"We win together, we lose together," McCaffrey said. "The feeling of losing — we don't want to feel that ever again."

Spartans goalkeeper Ellie Pat Benedict recorded four saves. Julianna Prokop made eight saves for Trinity.

"We attacked well," Hoffman said. "We created opportunities. Unfortunately, we just didn't put them in the back of the net today."

Wyomissing will continue its playoff run in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Tuesday against the champion from either District 1 or District 12. Site and time are to be determined.

"We won the district for three years — it's hard to get that fourth one," Hoffman said. "We still have a goal that we want to accomplish, and that's getting to the state final and competing for that title. We're going to have to regroup."