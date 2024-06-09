Wyomissing falls to Archbishop Carroll in PIAA Class 2A girls lacrosse quarterfinal

WEST CHESTER — Though it ultimately fell short of its championship aspirations, the Wyomissing girls lacrosse team has plenty to be proud of.

On Saturday the District 3 runner-up Spartans fell 15-6 to three-time reigning PIAA Class 2A champion Archbishop Caroll in a quarterfinal matchup at West Chester Henderson.

Having made the state quarterfinal round for the first time in program history, Wyomissing head coach Keith Reidinger was able to look on the bright side following the loss.

“First of all, this is the best program has ever done.” Reidinger said. “We had been in states before but never made the quarterfinals. Obviously, you’ll look back and be happy. I’m proud of our girls for how they played and they didn’t quit.

“That’s a very talented team. Our seniors played their hearts out. Fortunately, we’re still a young program overall. So I just hope that we take something away from this and we build on it.

“As you climb the ladder of success, sometimes, you have to go through adversity, and I think we’re gonna build on this moving forward.”

The District 12 champion Patriots jumped out to a 10-0 lead before sophomore Kacey Maggs scored in the second quarter for the Spartans (18-6).

With a 10-1 lead at the start of the second half, Archbishop Carroll scored four unanswered goals to establish its largest lead of the day.

In the second half for the Wyomissing: freshman Karly Hyde scored one goal and had two assists, sophomore Molly Macrina had one goal, sophomore Lola Gentile scored one goal, Maggs added another goal and two assists and senior Mackey Lentz closed out the scoring for Wyomissing with a goal late in the fourth quarter.

After capping her career off on a high note with a goal, Lentz reflected on the progress the Spartans have made over her four years with the team.

During her freshman year in 2021, which was also Reidinger’s first year as head coach, Wyomissing finished 4-5 in the BCIAA and 4-7 overall during.

Since her freshman year, the Spartans have finished with a positive record and qualified for the District 3 Class 2A playoffs as well as BCIAA playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

“When we started we were happy to get any wins,” Lentz said. “But we really turned the program around and it’s nice to know that we’re leaving it with such talented underclassmen.

“It’s crazy to go from never making it to the county tournament to being in the state quarterfinals. So it’s nice to see how we’ve grown as a team.”

For Lentz, a dedicated coaching staff has made all the difference in improving the program over the recent years.

“As intense as he is, Coach Keith really turned the practices around and we all became a lot more serious,” Lentz said. “Two hours, six days a week and just having a really loaded coaching staff (has been beneficial).”

Reidinger shared Lentz’ sentiments and made it clear that the newfound winning culture will not change going forward.

“The coaching staff has done a great job putting a ton of time,” Reidinger said “The girls put the time in so I hope this continues because we’re gonna keep working. This won’t be the last time you’ll see us.”

Maggs, who finished the year with 46 goals and 50 assists, ranks fifth in the Berks Girls Lacrosse League in scoring. Hyde finished with 34 goals and 38 assists and Macrina ended the year with 37 goals and with seven assists.

Sophomore goalie Skylar Maggs made 10 saves on 29 shots Saturday.

Senior Ashley Baker scored 28 goals and had 16 assists in 2024, while Lentz finished third on the team in scoring with 35 goals and 20 assists.

With a young core well situated to continue on the success at Wyomissing, Reidinger is grateful for the impact the senior class has had in growing the Spartans.

“They are just outstanding,” Reidinger said of the Wyomissing seniors. “That was actually the freshman class when I first started coaching. So to be with those girls their freshman year, then to celebrate as sophomores when we actually just made counties, then to this year be in the district finals… what they’ve done in four years has really helped put Wyomissing girls lacrosse back on the map in District 3 and in states.”