Wyomissing beaten by defending champ Central Columbia in PIAA Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal

Nov. 11—Kayla Keefer scored three goals to lead defending champ Central Columbia to a 3-0 victory over Wyomissing in a PIAA Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal Saturday at Northern Lehigh High School in Slatington.

The Berks champ and District 3 runner-up Spartans (22-3-1) lost to the Blue Jays (22-1) in states for the second straight season. Keefer had three goals and two assists last year in a 7-1 semifinal win over Wyomissing.

On Saturday, Keefer scored off an assist from Kendra Stout with 29:54 left in the first half.

She scored with 35:08 left in the second half off an assist from Madelyn Blake, then again with 2:22 left off an assist from Haley Bull. She has 51 goals this season for the District 4 champs.

Central Columbia will play District 11 champ Northwestern Lehigh — a 1-0 winner over District 3 champ Trinity Saturday — in a semifinal Tuesday.