Wyomissing beaten by defending champ Central Columbia in PIAA Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal

Brian Smith, Reading Eagle, Pa.
Nov. 11—Kayla Keefer scored three goals to lead defending champ Central Columbia to a 3-0 victory over Wyomissing in a PIAA Class 2A girls soccer quarterfinal Saturday at Northern Lehigh High School in Slatington.

The Berks champ and District 3 runner-up Spartans (22-3-1) lost to the Blue Jays (22-1) in states for the second straight season. Keefer had three goals and two assists last year in a 7-1 semifinal win over Wyomissing.

On Saturday, Keefer scored off an assist from Kendra Stout with 29:54 left in the first half.

She scored with 35:08 left in the second half off an assist from Madelyn Blake, then again with 2:22 left off an assist from Haley Bull. She has 51 goals this season for the District 4 champs.

Central Columbia will play District 11 champ Northwestern Lehigh — a 1-0 winner over District 3 champ Trinity Saturday — in a semifinal Tuesday.