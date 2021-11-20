Wyoming vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview
Wyoming vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20
Wyoming vs Utah State How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 20
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Maverik Stadium, Logan, UT
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: Wyoming (5-5), Utah State (8-2)
Wyoming vs Utah State Game Preview
Why Wyoming Will Win
Wyoming wants to get bowl eligible.
It has Hawaii coming into Laramie next week to make that happen if there’s a problem, but getting it done now would be nice to help pull up out of a flaming nosedive losing five of its last six games.
It starts with a defense that continues to keep things relatively close. There isn’t a big pass rush – or any – but the secondary is still great at keeping the big plays to a minimum with one of the best pass defenses in the Mountain West.
Stall the Utah State passing game just a little bit, grind down the tempo of the game to a nub, and get that running game going. The Aggies can be run on, but that only works against them if the O is in control.
Wyoming can’t get into a shootout, and …
Why Utah State Will Win
Utah State could put this away with a few scoring drives.
It’s not that Wyoming can’t throw, it’s that it really can’t throw – at least with any semblance of efficiency.
The Cowboy O hasn’t hit 200 yards since mid-September, and now it has to try keeping pace with a Utah State attack that leads the Mountain West in yards and scores points in bunches.
Wyoming has scored 24 points or fewer in six of its last seven games and 14 or fewer in four of the last six.
What’s Going To Happen
Utah State has to be patient.
Wyoming is beatable – again, scoring, especially on the road, isn’t a thing with this team – but it’s not going to be as easy as bang, bang, bang up 14-0 and coast.
The Utah State run defense will have a few tough moments, but it’ll get behind the line enough to make a difference. The offensive side will handle the rest.
Wyoming vs Utah State Prediction, Lines
Utah State 27, Wyoming 16
Line: Utah State -6, o/u: 52.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Must See Rating: 3
5: Tummyache Soak
1: Adele 30
