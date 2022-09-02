Wyoming vs. Tulsa: Get To Know The Golden Hurricane

Who is Tulsa?

Cowboys getting ready for game two

Wyoming is back at it and will be its home opener for the 2022 season and the team is hoping to bounce back as its hosts Tulsa.

To get to know this team better we chatted with Chris Harmon of Inside Tulsa Sports to get the intel on the Golden Hurricane.

1. What lingering questions are there now that fall camp is over and heading into this game?

1. The biggest question for Tulsa after fall camp is the rebuilt offensive line. The Hurricane will have five new starters up front, with some summer transfers in the two-deep. TU will also have some new pieces on the defensive line and at cornerback.

2. Who are the best players on this Tulsa team?

2. Davis Brin returns at quarterback and is the leader of the offense. His main weapons in the passing game will be Keylon Stokes and Juan Carlos Santana. On the ground, Tulsa has four solid running backs in Deneric Prince, Anthony Watkins, Steven Anderson and Jordan Ford. Defensively, Tulsa’s top three players are defensive end Anthony Goodlow, linebacker Justin Wright and safety Kendarin Ray. All three are playmakers.

3. Wyoming QB play was poor last week, how good is the Golden Hurricane against the pass?

3. Tulsa’s secondary has been solid the past few seasons, and while there is some turnover at cornerback, TU has a ton of depth and experience at safety. Tulsa utilizes a 3-3-5 odd-stack defense with a full-time nickelback. With Wyoming’s passing struggles, I’d expect TU to drop a safety or two into the box and leave the corners on an island.

4. What is a weakness that Wyoming could take advantage of?

4. As mentioned previously, Tulsa’s offensive line will have five new starters. I’d expect Wyoming’s defense to attack and try to cause problems for an OL group that is still coming together.

5. How do you see this game playing out?

5. It’s always tough to predict a season-opener. Wyoming has a game under its belt and will likely make improvements in game two. Tulsa has some unknowns, especially on the offensive line. TU goes into the game favored by 6 points or so. I’ll go out on a limb and give Tulsa a slight edge with a 23-20 road win.

