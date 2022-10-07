Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview
Wyoming vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8
Wyoming vs New Mexico How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 8
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: Wyoming (3-3), New Mexico (2-3)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
College Football Week 5 Roundup
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard
Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach Rankings
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
Cavalcade of Whimsy: The Silly Coaching World
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Wyoming vs New Mexico Game Preview
Why New Mexico Will Win
These aren’t the Lobos of the last few years. They’re 2-3, but the defense is playing well, there’s a good ground game, and there are signs things are starting to turn.
The D is among the best in the country on third downs, the turnovers and takeaways are piling up – the Lobos are sixth in the nation in takeaways – and it all needs to come together against a wildly inconsistent Wyoming team that’s struggling way too much lately with the passing game.
But …
Why Wyoming Will Win
The Wyoming offensive line is playing well. It’s doing a good job in pass protection, the running game is effective – even if the big yards aren’t there – and the main defensive problems are against decent passers.
New Mexico doesn’t really throw the ball.
The Lobo offensive line isn’t anything great, the offense is among the worst in the nation averaging 248 yards per game, and as long as turnovers aren’t an issue, Wyoming shouldn’t have a problem.
– Schedules, Previews College | NFL
What’s Going To Happen
The Cowboys turned it over three times in the opener against Illinois and just three times in the five games since. They’re not going to take any big chances here.
They’re going to get running from the start, the defense should get into the backfield enough to be disruptive, and the losing run will stop now with a solid, low scoring win.
Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction, Line
Wyoming 23, New Mexico 16
Line: Wyoming -3.5, o/u: 36
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Wyoming vs New Mexico Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
– Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings
– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams