Wyoming vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Wyoming vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 12:00 am ET

Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

How To Watch: Spectrum Sports

Record: Wyoming (5-3), Hawaii (2-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Wyoming vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

Hawaii might be more competitive now and it’s playing better at times, but it’s still not doing enough on either side of the ball to hold up against a team that can grind.

You’re still struggling if you lose to Colorado State like the Rainbow Warriors did last week.

Wyoming might be flying under the radar, but it won two straight even though the passing game continues to have problems completing throws. The ground attack should run as much as it wants to, the defense doesn’t have to worry about a Hawaii passing game, and …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why Hawaii Will Win

Can the Rainbow Warriors get nasty on the offensive front?

Wyoming hasn’t been bad overall against the run, but it doesn’t get gouged. Hawaii has to run to get the offense moving, but as long as the attack can control the clock a bit, it’ll be doing its job.

There’s no worrying about any Wyoming passing game. Hawaii’s defensive front has to sell out against the run, but …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Wyoming has the best pass rush in the Mountain West and Hawaii is dead last in college football in sacks.

Neither offense will be pretty, but the Cowboys will move the ball a bit more with a good day from the ground game. The pass rush will erase any Hawaii passing hopes.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

Story continues

Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Wyoming 30, Hawaii 14

Line: Wyoming -10.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Wyoming vs Hawaii Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News