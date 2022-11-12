Wyoming vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Wyoming vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Wyoming (6-3), Colorado State (2-7)

Wyoming vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

The Cowboys have put together a fantastic season with a shot to take the Mountain division by winning out – they get Boise State next.

What are they doing right? The running game has been unstoppable with 695 yards and six scores over the last two games, the defense is holding up against the run, and no one is able to knock them off their style.

Wyoming will dictate the tempo against the medicare Colorado State run defense.

Why Colorado State Will Win

The Rams might be struggling, but they threw well in the loss to San Jose State last week with the offense showing the ability to perk up. It’s taking a while for the style to kick in, but it might just be working.

Wyoming hasn’t faced anyone who can throw all that well, but Colorado State has to keep pushing the secondary and do whatever it can to keep the chains moving.

Even with the great games from the ground attack, Wyoming isn’t cranking up big yards overall on a regular basis, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado State is dead last in the nation in third down conversions. That’s because the offensive line might be the least effective in college football – no one is giving up more tackles for loss.

The Cowboy D will hold up just fine while the running game takes care of the heavy lifting.

Wyoming vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Wyoming 30, Colorado State 16

Line: Wyoming -9.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Wyoming vs Colorado State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

