Wyoming vs. Colorado State: CSU Keys, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

The Border War is here and CSU can play spoiler

Can the Rams win the Bronze Boot?

WEEK 8: Wyoming Cowboys (6-3, 4-1 MW) vs. Colorado State Rams (2-7, 2-3 MW)

WHEN: Saturday, November 12th — 5:00 p.m. MST / 4:00 p.m. PST

WHERE: Canvas Stadium; Fort Collins, CO (36,500)

WEATHER: Scattered Clouds, high of 46 degrees

TV: CBS Sports Network

RADIO: K99-FM 99.1 / ESPN 1600 AM

SERIES RECORD: This will be the 114th all time matchup between the two schools. CSU leads 58-49-5 (Wyoming says it’s 59-49-5, CSU doesn’t count the first matchup due to a forfeit).

LAST MEETING: Wyoming won 31-17 in Laramie last season.

WEBSITES: GoWyo.com, the official Wyoming athletics website | CSURams.com, the official Colorado State athletics website

GAME NOTES (PDF): Wyoming | Colorado State

ODDS: Wyoming -8.5

OVER/UNDER: 42.5

SP+ PROJECTION: Wyoming by 10.4

FEI PROJECTION: Wyoming by 10.6

PARKER FLEMING PROJECTION: Wyoming has a 71.34% win probability (30.99-23.22)

Colorado State had an opportunity to get back in the win column last week, but came up just short against San Jose State. The Rams had their largest offensive output, in terms of yards, of the season, but just couldn’t finish when it came down to it.

This week, the Rams welcome the Wyoming Cowboys to Fort Collins for the 114th Border War matchup. The Bronze Boot is on the line. The Rams can play spoiler for the Cowboys; as Wyoming looks to maintain pace with Boise State for the Mountain Division title.

Craig Bohl is in his 9th season in charge of the Cowboys. He has a 51-53 overall and a 31-36 conference record in his time in Laradise. Andrew Peasley and Titus Swen are the main threats on offense for the Rams to watchout for.

All heart out of this group. 💚 The Border War is next 🥾🏠#Stalwart x #RamGrit 🐏 pic.twitter.com/oiD4Piowjk — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) November 7, 2022

Now to the keys to victory for the Rams.

Three Keys to a colorado state victory

1. Keep the QB protected

Before the San Jose State game, the Rams had done a little bit better job of protecting the quarterback. Against one of the best fronts in the MW, it all came apart. CSU surrendered nine sacks and when trying to give Clay Millen more time accidentally took him out.

Colorado State will face another tough challenge this week as they face a Wyoming defense averaging close to three sacks a game. If the Rams want to bring the Bronze Boot home, they will need to give Clay Millen, or whomever is starting, time to get through his progressions.

2. Defend the Run

The Cowboys like to run. 57% of their total yards this year have come on the ground. And Wyoming isn’t the best at passing, as they mainly use it as a tool to open their running game. Titus Swen is the main rushing threat, but there are others including D.Q. James and Dawaiian McNeely.

Andrew Peasley is also a threat to run, but if the Rams can contain him and force him to throw they have a chance this week. If they start letting Wyoming run all over them, it’s going to be a long game. The Rams have a shot to disrupt the standings, but need to man up and defend the run in order to do so.

.@Avery25_THEKING rumbled for 𝟱𝟲 𝘆𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘀, part of his 4th 100-yard game this season! The most by any Ram in a season since Dalyn Dawkins in 2017!#Stalwart x #RamGrit 🐏 pic.twitter.com/1hFo7ksVwg — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) November 10, 2022

3. Capitalize on the Big Plays

The Rmas had 11 explosive plays on offense against San Jose State. They were only able to capitalize on two of them, and that was only because they directly resulted in scores, a 56 yard Avery Morrow run and a 40 yard Tory Horton catch. The Rams just couldn’t finish against the Spartans.

Against Wyoming, the Rams will have to capitalize. The seven pass plays of 20 yards or longer against San Jose State, need to turn into points against Wyoming if they happen. We saw a glimpse of what this offense can be, but now we need the players to show us that they can finish.

what will happen

It’s a rivalry game, so throw the expected out of the window. No one knows what will happen. The Rams know what this game means to the community after hearing from former head coach Sonny Lubick. This game is going to be a fight and will come down to the last minute. The Rams pull it out but it won’t be pretty.

Final Score: Colorado State 31, Wyoming 27

