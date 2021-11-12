Wyoming vs Boise State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 12

Wyoming vs Boise State How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 12

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Wyoming (5-4), Boise State (5-4)

Wyoming vs Boise State Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

Well hello, running game. We missed you.

The Wyoming offense that didn’t do a thing for almost all of October all of a sudden starting running well. It motored on San Jose State in a loss, and followed it up with a terrific 385-yard day – with 166 yards from Titus Swen and a strong day from Xazavian Valladay – in a 31-17 win over Colorado State.

Boise State’s defense has been better over the last few games, but it allowed 200 yards or more four times this year including 307 yards against Air Force.

Throw in Wyoming’s normal tough defense that keeps games close, and the formula is working.

However …

Why Boise State Will Win

The Boise State offense has finally found some consistency.

It struggled on the ground over the first part of the season, but it’s been able to manage 140 yards or more in three of the last four games to go along with a passing attack that’s keeping things moving.

Yes, the Wyoming defense has been fantastic – it hasn’t allowed 200 yards through the air since September 11th – but as long as Boise State is hitting its third down plays, that’s what will matter in this.

On the road, Wyoming is getting hammered against the run – all three of the 200-yard rushing games came away from Laramie.

What’s Going To Happen

Wyoming is playing better, and it’s putting up the rushing yards to give Boise State something to worry about, but it’s not going to run like it did against Colorado State.

It won’t be anything pretty, but slow, steady, and bit grindy will win the race. There will be enough Bronco balance to get by.

Wyoming vs Boise State Prediction, Lines

Boise State 31, Wyoming 16

Line: Boise State -14, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

