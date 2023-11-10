Wyoming-UNLV football: Picks, predictions, odds as Rebels, Cowboys enjoying great seasons

UNLV's quarterback Jayden Maiava tried unsuccessfully to escape the sack from Fresno State's Levelle Bailey during their NCAA football game at Valley Children's Stadium in Fresno, Calif, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Fresno State won 31-24 in front of a sellout crowd.

Mountain West Conference action kicks off in Week 11 with Wyoming (6-3, 3-2 Mountain West) heading south to Las Vegas to face the UNLV Rebels (7-2, 4-1). This is the first game between the two teams since 2020 amid strong seasons for both teams.

The Rebels are enjoying one of their best seasons in program history. Seven wins are the most since a 7-6 record in 2013 and just the third time since 2000 UNLV's reached that mark.

Head coach Barry Odom's leading the way in his first year at the helm in Las Vegas. Prior stops include a stint as Missouri's head coach from 2016-2019 and an assistant with Arkansas from 2020 through 2022.

UNLV wasted no time getting on the winning track in his first season. A 44-14 win over Bryant preceded a rough road loss to No. 2 Michigan 35-7. But after that loss to a top team, the Rebels rattled off five wins in a row over Vanderbilt, UTEP, Hawai'i, Nevada, and Colorado State. That win over the Rams came thanks to kicker Jose Pizano's sixth field goal of the game as time expired.

A close loss to Fresno State and a dominant 56-14 win over New Mexico puts the Rebels in great position with just three games left on the schedule. Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava stepped into a starting role in the Vanderbilt victory and kept UNLV on the right track.

Wyoming comes into Friday's game off a 24-15 win over Colorado State. That victory moved the Cowboys to 6-3 on the year and ensuring a fourth consecutive season with at least six wins.

The Cowboys nearly shocked the country in Week 3 versus Texas. The Longhorns pulled away in the second half en route to a 31-10 victory, but Wyoming made an impression. Since then, Wyoming's won four of six games, most recently at home against Colorado State.

A balanced attack earned the win at home and they'll need that same approach on offense in Las Vegas this week. One thing Wyoming needs to improve on: penalties. That win over the Rams last week included a season-high 10 penalties for 110 yards.

Each team enters Friday night's game looking to keep pace with the top teams in the Mountain West Conference. UNLV's yet to lose at home and Wyoming heads to Las Vegas looking for their first road win of 2023.

Wyoming at UNLV predictions roundup

ESPN: UNLV has 65.5% chance for victory

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rates UNLV as the fourth-best team in the Mountain West and not too far from leaders Fresno State and Air Force. Wyoming's ranked in the middle but with a much lower rating. The site's analytics point to the Rebels getting an eighth win in 2023.

Pickswise: UNLV -5.5

Chad Hartsock notes, "Wyoming is good, so this is by no means a lock, but I think the strength of the Rebel defense matches up well with the Wyoming offense, and this is a specific matchup that ought to favor UNLV."

Covers: Over 50.5 points

JD Yonke writes, "I expect the Rebels’ new-look offense to continue to find success. On the other side, Wyoming has managed at least 22 points in all but two games this season and therefore should be able to contribute to this game going over the total."

Athlon Sports: UNLV 33, Wyoming 23

Staff note, "Wyoming won six games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing seven times."

How to Watch Wyoming at UNLV: TV channel and streaming

When: Friday, Nov. 10, 10:45 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cable TV: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports app; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch the latest football action on Fubo

NCAAF odds Week 10: Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels

The Rebels are favorites to make it two wins in a row with a victory over the Cowboys, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: UNLV (-5.5)

Moneyline: UNLV (-225); Wyoming (+180)

Over/under: 50.5 points

Wyoming at UNLV injury report

Rebels QB Doug Brumfield (undisclosed) is questionable

Wyoming Cowboys football schedule and results

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Wyoming 35-33 Texas Tech Final 2OT

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Wyoming 31-17 Portland State Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Wyoming 10-31 Texas Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Wyoming 22-19 Appalachian State Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Wyoming 35-26 New Mexico Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Wyoming 24-19 Fresno State Final

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Wyoming 27-34 Air Force Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Wyoming 7-32 Boise State Final

Week 10: Fri. 11/03: Wyoming 24-15 Colorado State Final

Week 11: Fri. 11/10: Wyoming at UNLV, 10:45 p.m., ET, FS1

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Wyoming vs. Hawai'i, 2:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Wyoming at Nevada, 9:00 p.m., ET, CBS Sports Networks

UNLV Rebels football schedule and results

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: UNLV 44-14 Bryant Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: UNLV 7-35 Michigan Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: UNLV 40-37 Vanderbilt Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: UNLV 45-28 UTEP Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: UNLV 44-20 Hawai'i Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: UNLV 45-27 Nevada Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: UNLV 25-23 Colorado State Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: UNLV 24-31 Fresno State Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: UNLV 56-14 New Mexico Final

Week 11: Fri. 11/10: UNLV vs. Wyoming, 10:45 p.m., ET, FS1

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: UNLV at Air Force, 3:30 p.m., ET, CBS Sports Networks

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: UNLV vs. San Jose State, 3:00 p.m., ET, TBD

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wyoming at UNLV football: Predictions, picks how to watch MWC matchup