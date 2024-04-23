Wyoming transfer Brendan Wenzel commits to TCU

TCU basketball has landed its third transfer commitment, picking up Wyoming transfer Brendan Wenzel on Tuesday.

Wenzel took an official visit to TCU on Saturday and Sunday and committed shortly thereafter. A 6-foot-7 guard, Wenzel has tremendous size on the wing and is also a knockdown shooter from 3-point range.

Last season Wenzel 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for Wyoming while knocking down 37.7 percent of his 3-point shots. Wenzel originally started his career at Utah, but played in just two games in the 2020-21 season.

He then made the move to Wyoming where he started 14 of 34 games and averaged 5.2 points. In 2022, Wenzel went from part-time starter to a key piece as he started 21 of 24 games and increased his scoring average 7.9 points while making over 40 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Wenzel started 34 games last season. A San Antonio native, the Horned Frogs were able to sell Wenzel on the opportunity to play closer to home and he also projects as the ideal replacement for Micah Peavy, who committed to Georgetown earlier this month.

Wenzel joins Arizona State transfer Frankie Collins and Green Bay transfer Noah Reynolds in TCU’s transfer class. Reynolds and Wenzel played together at Wyoming for two seasons and will now reconnect.

With Wenzel and incoming freshman guard Ashton Simmons in the fold TCU has completely rebuilt a backcourt that lost Avery Anderson, Trevian Tennyson, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Peavy. There was a chance Nelson could return for a waiver, but that now appears to be a longshot.

The Horned Frogs have three open scholarships available and could turn their focus to finding an experienced big to pair with returning center Ernest Udeh and another scorer at the wing or guard position. TCU has been actively recruiting St. Mary’s forward Joshua Jefferson, a 6’8 forward that visited Fort Worth April 16-18 and is one of the top defensive players available in the portal.