Wyoming Opens the Season Strong Against Colorado Christian

The Cowboys win big at home to open season.

Basketball Season is upon us, and the Wyoming Cowboys opened the season with a dominant victory over Colorado Christian. The Cowboys scored 102 points and had six players scoring in double figures.

The Cowboys were led by Jeremiah Oden who had 17 points despite playing less than two minutes in the second half. The Junior Forward went 3/7 from behind the ark and 4/4 from the free throw line. USC transfer Max Agbonkpolo put up 16 points off the bench and led the team in rebounding with 6 boards. The Cowboys had double figure contributions from Super-Seniors Hunter Thompson and Hunter Maldonado with 15 and 13 points respectively, as well as from Noah Reynolds and UCLA transfer Jake Kyman (12 points and 10 points respectively).

The biggest question mark going into the game was how the Cowboys would respond to the loss of the Preseason Conference Player of the Year, Forward Graham Ike, who is out 6-8 weeks with a lower leg injury. The Cowboys Forwards responded by putting up 54 points as a unit. They will be a group to watch as the season goes on to see if they can maintain that level of play.

Three Players on the Rise

Ethan Anderson

Anderson gives the Cowboys a true point guard to run their offense, and he was impressive in his game in the Brown and Gold. He led the team with 8 assists, creating opportunity after opportunity for his teammates. Anderson’s presence was also felt on the defensive side of the ball locking down his assignments and coming away with one Block.

Max Agbonkpolo

Max is another new transfer that had a big impact for the Cowboys in his first game for the team. There isn’t much that Agbonkpolo can’t do, he was knocking down threes, slashing to the basket, and dominating the boards. He came off the bench in the opener but with the way he is playing he may force his way into the starting lineup.

Caden Powell

The True Freshman out of Texas had an impressive first college game. Powell put up 6 points, 4 rebounds, a steal, and a block in 13 minutes of play. Powell has already started to show the impact he can have for the Cowboy’s defense not only with his rebounding, steals, and blocks but by his ability to draw charges.

AND THE FOUL 😤 pic.twitter.com/PiX48WllTm — Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) November 8, 2022

The Cowboys return to action on Thursday in the Dome of Doom taking on Nicholls at 8:00 PM MST. That game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.





