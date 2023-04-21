Wyoming offensive lineman picks up USC offer

Former Wyoming offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon has picked up offers, including LSU,Texas A&M, Auburn, Kentucky and Virginia Tech

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Pregnon started at right guard as a redshirt freshman in 2022.

He graded out as the No. 3-rated guard in the Mountain West according to Pro Football Focus. He earned Freshman All-America status.

The Class of 2020 product was not ranked by the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

USC continues to look for offensive line depth, which has become more of a need in light of multiple recent developments. Courtland Ford transferred out of the program, eroding the Trojans’ level of depth to some degree. Then Florida Gator transfer Ethan White decommitted from the program after previously transferring to USC. It was subsequently revealed that White decommitted not because he soured on USC, but because his health simply wouldn’t allow him to play football anymore.

USC needs to bring more offensive linemen into the program. One option in addition to Pregnon is Cam’Ron Johnson, who will pay a visit to the school.

After much thought I have officially decided to enter the transfer portal. Time to level up #DontSleep COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICAN/Mid-Season All-American (Guard) 3 years of eligibility. #NCAAFOOTBALL #TransferPortal @ON3

6’6 318 28% Body Fat pic.twitter.com/YvTVVGkbOn — Emmanuel Pregnon (@PregnonEmmanuel) April 15, 2023

After a great conversation with @LincolnRiley I am Blessed to say I have received an offer from the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA! #usctrojans #fighton @uscfb pic.twitter.com/fYO9OBBDlU — Emmanuel Pregnon (@PregnonEmmanuel) April 20, 2023

[mm-video type=video id=01gyg3hk31v502x8ymc0 playlist_id=none player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gyg3hk31v502x8ymc0/01gyg3hk31v502x8ymc0-37e2f7e3a56f64a7df9e1559fadf5b93.jpg]

