Wyoming LB Chad Muma offers intriguing fit with Cowboys current group

The Mountain West may not be a Power 5 conference, but it is one that the Dallas Cowboys’ brass is familiar with. It’s just that normally the only landing spot on the destination calendar is Boise State. Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma might not have the name recognition of a Nakobe Dean or a Devin Lloyd but he should be on every draftniks radar. He isn’t the most highly decorated, although he did compete for the conference lead in a couple of categories; but that shouldn’t scare Cowboys fans.

Muma is a fantastic prospect who at the worst can be a third-down coverage player out the gate, but he brings more than that. He is still relatively new to the linebacker position, as he switched to it his senior year in high school; so his ceiling will be very enticing for NFL teams. So what does his film say? Does he fit with the Cowboys? Let’s take a look.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-3

Listed Weight: 239 pounds

Jersey Number: 48

Stats (2021): 83 solo tackles, 142 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 8 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, 1 fumble recovery

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: UNLV (2020), Boise State (2020), Northern Illinois (2021), Ball State (2021)

Best Game: UNLV (2020)

Worst Game: Boise State (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Chad Muma is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.73 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 60 out of 2226 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/Hev3rEx8U1 #RAS pic.twitter.com/CMYoYGHCN0 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2022

Range: Flows to the ball well and has sideline to sideline range. Able to chase ball carriers down sideline to sideline if he is not impeded. Has very good change of direction ability. Has good change of direction ability.

Processing Speed: Very quick processing ability and closes on the ball in a hurry. Goes with the flow of the play, this can sometimes lead to false-steps in RPO’s or other similar concepts. Locates the ball quickly and effectively in the box.

Tackling: Breaks down before making a tackle, careful not to over-pursue. Even if he doesn’t secure the tackle he does enough to slow the ball carrier down.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Attacks with some power, it is not an overbearing amount but it does stagger the offensive lineman for a brief moment.

Versatility: Due to his limited block deconstruction ability, he might be limited to a third down role early on, but once he develops some more block shedding ability he will easily work his way into the full time rotation.

Performance Evaluation:

Coverage Ability: Able to carry tight ends on crossers or shallow routes. Also able to carry running backs into the flats. Gains good depth on his drops. Goes up to deflect passes if he doesn’t get home on rushes. Sits back and reads the QBs eyes well.

Motor/Effort: High motor player, doesn’t give up on a play, always is chasing the ball carrier down.

Block Shedding: Isn’t the best when it comes to block deconstruction. Can hold his own against receivers and pulling tight ends and disengage from them. However, he fails to in the trenches when he is matched up against an offensive lineman.

Blitzing/Pass Rush: Has a dip and rip move he likes to use and it is effective. Times up his blitzes and shoots gaps well. Light on his feet, able to sidestep on-coming blocks from running backs. Able to leverage himself and split double teams on blitzes. Lacks a wide range of pass rush moves.

Run Defense: Able to step in front of cut off blocks and avoid them, shoots gaps nicely. Fills run lanes well.

Strengths:

Has very good range, and when it is paired with change of direction ability like his; it makes for a lethal combo. Very good in coverage, gains proper depth, keeps his eyes back on the QB, and is able to carry routes vertically. Has a good dip and rip pass rush move and it is quite effective. Good tackler, seldom over-pursues.

Weaknesses:

Lacks a deep toolbox of pass rush moves, has his dip and rip and uses it well. Would like to see him add to his repertoire. Doesn’t attack with much power at the point of attack and this carriers over to block disengagement. Can easily disengage from a receiver, but when it is an offensive lineman; he will resort to attempting to out athlete them.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys are in need of depth at the position, with just 44 snaps last season out of linebackers not named Micah Parsons or Leighton Vander Esch. Now safety Jayron Kearse played a hybrid role, but actual front-seven responsibilities the team does not yet know what they have out of young veteran Luke Gifford, nor ACL-recovering second-year man Jabril Cox. The team seems to be counting on Cox in a big way.

At the very worst Muma could be an immediate third-down linebacker due to his coverage ability. With where he will likely be taken he will be pushed to the field in a more full-time role, more quickly; and he is capable of that. He just needs to be in a room with productive edge rushers, where he can develop pass rush moves; and the Cowboys have that. He also needs time in an NFL strength program to develop more power but that will come. Muma would be a fantastic fit on the Cowboys defense due to his instincts, range and change of direction ability.

Prospect Grade:

Range (15) 13.5 Block Shedding (10) 7 Processing Speed (10) 9.2 Blitzing/ Pass Rush (10) 7.5 Coverage Ability (10) 8.85 Run Defense (10) 8.8 Motor/ Effort (5) 4.5 Toughness/ Power @ POA(10) 8 Tackling(10) 9 Versatility (10) 9

Final Grade:

85.35, 2nd round player

