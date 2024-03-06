Game Recap: Wyoming 74, Air Force 63

Wyoming Holds Off Late Air Force Surge on Senior Night

Contact/Follow @HardwoodTalk & @MWCwire

The Cowboys leaned heavily on their seniors to secure their final home win of the season.

As the college basketball season is nearing it’s end in most conferences around the country. Fans around the Mountain West still have one more week of the regular season to go before they find their way to Sin City next week to end things the proper way, via net cutting.

Kicking Tuesday night’s action off was senior night in Laramie. With five players celebrating their Cowboy careers, looking for one last win against the visiting Air Force Falcons.

Wyoming came into this one also hoping to end a four game losing streak, which included two losses at home & two more on the road against teams from the top-half of the conference standings. Nothing to bat an eye at given how fierce Mountain West play has really been this season.

Just ask Air Force, who are riding a two game losing streak themselves. Falling by double-digits to league leaders Boise State & Utah State last week. Although the Falcons are likely also grateful they were able to end a seven game losing streak the week before with an upset win at New Mexico.

So to say the conference title would be up for grabs for grabs or a postseason appearance being on the line in Laramie on Tuesday night is far fetched. It didn’t stop either team from giving it everything they had inside the Arena-Auditorium.

Air Force has been known to start things very quickly this season, taking quick leads right out of the gate all season. Their only problem is letting the other team take control & beat them, usually in the second-half. Tuesday night was no different, as the Falcons scored the first six points of the night, thanks to back-to-back three pointers from Beau Becker & Byron Brown.

On the other side of the court, their hosts struggled as well. With Sam Griffin getting things started for the Cowboys with a three pointer of his own after four straight misses for Wyoming after tip-off.

It wouldn’t be that way for long. As senior Kenny Foster started what would become a 7-0 run with a layup in the paint.

A Luke Kearney three-pointer at the top of the arc ended that scoring drought to bring Air Force to within one just under the ten minute mark. After, a Wenzel layup on the other end extended their deficit by three.

Jeffrey Mills would tie things up at 15 a piece with his own three-pointer & not let the play end there by securing a steal off the Wyoming inbound while the rest of his team was already jogging back to play defense. Kearney utilized a turnaround jumper at the top of the key to give the Falcons back the lead at 17-15.

Ethan Taylor was able to put some points on the board with yet another Falcon three-pointer out of the timeout. As the first-half clock continued to wind down without much scoring on either side. Griffin netted his second three-point field goal of the night to put Wyoming back on top before a mass substitution by Jeff Linder. As fans yearned for scoring in the last closing minutes of the first-half, each squad finally answered.

After scoring runs on both sides of the ball, both teams went to their locker rooms after the half-time buzzer with Wyoming up 27-22.

Air Force was able to stay in competitive in the first twenty of minutes of play via their shooting from behind the arc. Which should be a no brainer at this point of the season. Entering half-time with a 5-14 (35.7%) shooting performance, which at times made them look dangerous. While their 8-24 (33.3%) shooting from the floor made them look vulnerable.

Luke Kearney led the Falcons with 7 first-half points off of 3-8 shooting in just eight minutes on the floor.

On the other side it was a cool & calm 14 points from Sam Griffin that led the way for the Cowboys. Including an impressive 3-5 shooting performance from beyond the arc, while the rest of his team shot a bleak 1-7 combined.

Neither team heard much of the whistle blown in the first-half & only made a combined five trips to the charity stripe. Air Force has built a bit of a reputation for hanging around and even leading teams in the first-half before fizzling out in the second.

Sometimes patterns & reputation are to be trusted for what they are. As the Falcons came out swinging, they just didn’t manage to hit anything fresh out of half-time. Wyoming wasn’t really dialed in either. Finding their first four points via the free throw line before they went on an unanswered 14-0 run in the first six minutes out of the break.

Jeffrey Mills finally ended that horrid shooting streak with another Falcon three-pointer. Air Force would proceed to put every previously mentioned notion about their second-half play to bed for the next seven minutes. Outscoring their hosts 21-12 during that time to bring their deficit to single-digits (53-44).

Wyoming grew their lead to double figures once again, capitalizing off of four straight made free throws. Air Force wasn’t out of steam just yet, with back-to-back three-point jumpers from Mills & Kearney in consecutive possessions.

Wenzel attempted to extend the home squad’s lead with an and-one opportunity down low. Which worked, before a couple of Air Force attempts on the other end lead to another Jeffrey Mills three-pointer shrank the deficit to it’s smallest all half to just 60-56.

It didn’t stop there as each side exchanged shots from inside the paint & beyond the arc as they approached the final two minutes of the game. Scoring leaders Brendan Wenzel & Jeffrey Mills continued to exchange buckets before Joe Scott called timeout to end the firefight.

After the timeout freshman Cam Manyawu found himself with the ball in the paint but couldn’t capitalize.

Air Force took possession & ran down to the other end, but made a fatal mistake. After staying in this one thanks to their three-point shooting, they held on to the ball too long & settled for a mid-range jumper. It didn’t go in & Akuel Kot went on to make four straight free throw attempts.

Air Force missed two straight three-pointers during that same time & the night was over. Wyoming escaped with their last home win of the season, holding strong to secure the 74-63 win over Air Force.

The Falcons went home with another loss in conference play, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Finding more offensive success in the second-half, shooting 48.1% (13-27) from the floor, 85.7% (6-7) from the free throw line & 40.9% (9-22) from three-point range. It was a great performance, but the home team played just a tad bit better.

The Cowboys were on absolute fire in the second-half; shooting 14-26 (53.8%) from the floor, 4-8 (50%) from deep & a surgical 15-16 (93.8%) from the charity stripe. Mostly thanks to a whopping 19 points from Akuel Kot & 15 points from Brendan Wenzel, two Cowboys playing their last games inside Arena-Auditorium.

Yes, the Cowboys were the favorites heading into this one, but as we’ve seen all season, no one is immune to the upset this year. Jeff Linder’s group stood tall & matched the Falcons’ energy all game & kept the last possible home win of the season at home on senior night.

Player Spotlights

Air Force G–Jeffrey Mills & Byron Brown

Stat line: Mills-17 points & 3 assists on 6-8 shooting (75%) from the floor & 5-7 (71.4%) from deep in just 24 minutes of action Brown-16 points on 6-13 (46.1%) shooting & 33.3% from deep in just 23 minutes of action

It was time for a co-player spotlight for Air Force. Jeffrey Mills had a very clutch 24 minutes on the floor. Scoring 14 of his team-high 17 points in the second-half & keeping the Cowboys on their toes in the process.

While Brown enjoyed a career high 16 points in just 23 minutes of play time. And in my opinion, helped Mills bring the Falcons to within striking distance with 11 of his points coming after half-time.

Wyoming G-Akuel Kot

Stat line: 19 points, 2 rebounds, & 2 assists on 6-13 shooting (46.1%) from the floor & 6-6 (100%) from the line in 35 minutes of action

The D-II transfer who celebrated his lone season in Laramie on senior night was huge for the Cowboys. Kot was one of three players to score 19+ points against the Falcons. But he scored all 19 of his points in the second-half. Keeping Air Force at bay as their guests brought the lead to within a few possessions late in the game, but Kot was there to get the job done.

Next Up:

Wyoming finishes out their regular season in Fresno on Saturday. The Bulldogs will be fighting for their last win of the regular season with no tangible stakes on the line aside from winning momentum heading to Las Vegas.

Fresno State is looking to end a five game losing streak tomorrow night against New Mexico before they host the Cowboys on Saturday. That game tips off at 5:00 PM MT and can be streamed on the Mountain West Network.

Air Force heads home to finish out their regular season against in-state conference foe Colorado State. The Rams will travel to Colorado Springs for their last game of the regular season after winning the second-leg of their basketball version of the boarder war last Saturday.

That matchup tips off at 2:00 PM MT and can be streamed on the Mountain West Network Saturday March 9th.

Larry Muniz covers college basketball as a writer for Mountain West Wire and WAC Hoops Digest. Also as a co-host of the college basketball podcast “Hoops Talk W/Jay & Larry”. He is also a USWBA Member.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire